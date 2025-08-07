Ivanka Trump Was ‘Looking Forward to August’ – But Irked Netizens Asked If She Had ‘Moral Compass’

Ivanka Trump probably had no idea she would be dragged into the mess her father, Donald Trump, created since the beginning of his second term in office. Recently, the President’s daughter shared a photo of herself in a white dress, gazing at an open field of rolling hills that merged with the horizon and the ocean.

Through the Instagram post, she revealed to her 8.5 million Instagram followers how much she is “looking forward to August.”

However, the comment section quickly became a place of brutal trolling, as critics slammed her for posting a picture of herself relaxing amid the turbulent geopolitical climate, partly because of her father. Mocking her caption, one user commented, “The only thing to look forward to is your father’s impeachment.”

Another asked her about Trump’s questionable choices, writing, “Your father would rather spend $200 million on a gold ballroom for him than on pediatric cancer. What kind of values are those?” Several others brought up the subject of Epstein files by sharing GIFs of Trump’s viral photo with the convicted s-x predator from the 1990s.

Some people also called Ivanka Trump‘s post “tone deaf,” given the current situation. “Stupid post considering who you’re related to, things are NOT normal, no matter how much you appear to think it is,” wrote one user. “@Ivankatrump Do you have a moral compass?” a second added. One person took the matter a little too far and claimed Ivanka is “complicit” in her father’s wrongdoings, although they didn’t specify what exactly they referred to.

A few individuals also commented about whether Ivanka and Trump have a strange father-daughter relationship, referring to the many times the President spoke of her in a very problematic manner.

During an episode of the Howard Stern Show, aired in 2003, the Republican leader stated, “You know who’s one of the great beauties of the world, according to everybody? And I helped create her. Ivanka. My daughter, Ivanka. She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model, a tremendous amount.” Then on the same show, a year later, when the host asked Donald Trump if he could call his daughter “a piece of ass,” the father’s response was strangely affirmative, just a short “yeah.”

Then, of course, the The View episode that has gone viral now in light of the Epstein situation. In footage from his 2006 appearance on the show, alongside a 24-year-old Ivanka, Donald Trump, who was 60 then, could be seen saying, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” The video resurfaced many times, most recently after critics accused him of being one of Jeffrey Epstein’s “clients.”

Flashback Donald Trump: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her” TV host: “Stop it. It’s so weird.” #TrumpIsWeird #TBT pic.twitter.com/JOXOCp27Cp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, although Ivanka is taking the heat for her father’s questionable choices, she stepped away from active politics in 2022. During Trump’s first presidency, she was an advisor to his administration, alongside her husband, Jared Kushner. Despite her choosing to focus on her family, her father’s diplomatic missteps continue to haunt her.