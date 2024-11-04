Ivanka Trump Unexpectedly Supports Two Celebs — Despite Her Father Lashing Out At Them Publicly

Despite the fact that Ivanka Trump's father, Donald Trump, dislikes both Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, the two are still friends with Ivanka. Despite her father's negative opinion of the two icons, Ivanka has continued to hang out with both of them, demonstrating that she is in charge of her social life.

Since their first encounter at the 2014 Met Gala, Ivanka and Kardashian have maintained a rather strong connection. They grew closer over time, particularly after Kardashian began to work on prison reform. "I reached out to Ivanka, and I said ... 'I know that you have compassion for women like this,'" Kardashian revealed on Inside Edition, discussing her efforts to free Alice Marie Johnson. When they worked together, everything went well; in fact, it got Johnson out of prison, which seemingly strengthened their bond even more.

Kim Kardashian sends warm birthday wishes to Ivanka Trump, saying, "No one is sweeter than you... Happy Birthday. 🤍🤍🤍" A lovely shoutout to celebrate a special day 🎉✨ #NoNutNovember pic.twitter.com/PT7FU2V2HG — Sandeep Godara (@TimesWire24) November 1, 2024

According to Hola!, Ivanka's friendship with Kardashian initially blossomed over 'motherhood and being new moms.' This connection has since led to numerous public appearances together, including Kardashian's birthday dinner, which was filmed for The Kardashians on Hulu, and their joint appearance at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas casino unveiling. Kardashian also recently confirmed their tight bond in public by posting a birthday wish story for Ivanka on social media: "No one sweeter than you."

Their friendship has flourished despite Donald's apparent shift in attitude toward Kardashian following her support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. Furthermore, even her ex-husband Kanye West once claimed that Donald had privately criticized Kardashian, even though she has continued to express gratitude for his help with jail reform, as per Nicki Swift.

ivankas’ daughter being a swiftie meaning there’s no escape for kim LMAOO bye pic.twitter.com/hdtXudadHO — kim⸆⸉ (@swiftiekimmy13) July 18, 2024

Just as Ivanka bonded with Kardashian over motherhood, she has a peculiar connection with Swift—thanks to her daughter. Despite Donald's recent social media declaration, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" Ivanka has welcomed her daughter Arabella Rose's passion for the pop sensation. This support became publicly evident when Rose celebrated her 13th birthday with a Swift-themed party, and Ivanka proudly referred to her daughter as 'my favorite Swiftie' and even attended Swift's Eras Tour concert in Miami in October 2024 with Rose.

DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE “HATES TAYLOR SWIFT” IN RESPONSE TO HER ENDORSING KAMALA HARRIS https://t.co/wACC0wxsIN pic.twitter.com/XQu1WrfX4c — GURGAVIN (@gurgavin) September 15, 2024

What's worth noting is that this outing came shortly after Donald criticized Swift following her endorsement of Harris. Ironically, Trump had earlier implied that Swift would 'lose money' because of her political views, yet his own daughter contributed to making the tour a huge success.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend the Trump International Hotel Washington on July 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

While Ivanka's father has become known for public feuds with celebrities—including heated exchanges with figures like Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin – Ivanka has demonstrated a more diplomatic approach. The former president's disdain for Baldwin stemmed from the latter's Emmy-winning impersonation of the real estate mogul on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, De Niro has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, famously condemning him during the Gotham Awards, stating, "Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal."