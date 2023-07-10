Britney Spears Reveals She Met Sister Jamie Lynn Following Public Feud: “I’ve Missed You Guys So Much”

Fans were shocked when Britney Spears revealed that she spent time with her sister Jamie Lynn. Following a public argument between the siblings over the pop star's conservatorship case, Spears and her sister, actress Jamie Lynn Spears, appear to have patched up their strained relationship.

In a recent Instagram post, the Toxic singer-songwriter was seen having fun on a boat with her manager Cade Hudson. The caption of the video stated that she had made an effort to get in touch with her sister.

She wrote, "It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I've missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family!!!" Britney posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that shows her dancing on a boat while on vacation with Sam Asghari.

"This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year !!! I'm so so blessed and I'm gonna play the queen of hearts now!!! Normally that's Spanish right mamma!!! Should I do French from now on??? Latin??? Portuguese or German??? Nahh I dunno because I don't speak English!!!"

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time …. so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense???," said Spears in a January 2022 social media post. She further clarified, "Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs… I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything,” as per Celebrating the Soaps.

Spears did not, however, display any signs of continuing a sibling relationship with Jamie at the time, as she later wrote, "All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So feel free to express yourself as you choose; it's so inappropriate for a family to quarrel in public like this! You claim to love me, but you still stand behind the ones who have caused the most harm to me."

As per Entertainment Weekly, the conservatorship for the 41-year-old started in 2008, following a widely reported mental health crisis. A rift developed between Britney, Jamie Lynn, the singer's mother Lynne, and father, Jamie Spears, as a result of the subsequent legal drama, which came to an end with the termination of the conservatorship in November 2021.

The conflict between the siblings was so extensively publicized that derogatory remarks were hurled at Jamie Sr. by Britney's fans. Despite harsh criticism from the pop star's fan base, he recently spoke with The Mail about how the agreement has affected her life.

He described the conservatorship as a "great tool" for facilitating Britney's relationship with her children, adding that "not everyone's going to agree with me." "It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."

