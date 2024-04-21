Ivanka Trump Tried to ‘Rename’ the First Lady’s Office, But Melania 'Did Not Allow That to Happen'

During the early days of Donald Trump's presidency, Ivanka Trump allegedly attempted to rename the First Lady's Office in the White House the 'First Family Office.' However, the plan was thwarted by Melania Trump. This pivotal incident involving the designation of a White House office was unveiled in The Art of Her Deal, a biography of the First Lady that attempted to unravel some of the enigma surrounding her. Author Mary Jordan asserted that open tension existed between Ivanka Trump, herself, and her stepmother.

But first, for context, Jordan, as reported in The Washington Post, detailed the transient power struggle that transpired between Melania and Ivanka in the months following the unexpected election victory of Donald. Following her husband's relocation to Washington, Melania notably persisted in New York for several months so that her son, Barron, could complete the academic year without any interruptions. During this time, Jordan's book asserts that she was also negotiating for her son's financial security and ensuring he received an equitable portion of the inheritance if Trump abstained from resuming operations of the Trump Organization.

In the meantime, as per Indy100, Ivanka, who was appointed as an adviser during her father's administration, "continued to establish herself in the West Wing, notorious for its cramped and limited working spaces. According to several people, she was eyeing real estate in the East Wing as well, the domain of the first lady." Ivanka also allegedly attempted to rename the "First Lady's Office" to the “First Family Office.”

Jordan stated, "With Melania away, Ivanka used the private theater, with its plush red seats, and enjoyed other White House perks. Some said she treated the private residence as if it were her own home. Melania did not like it. When she and Barron finally moved in, she put an end to the 'revolving door' by enforcing firm boundaries."

Some of the other passages characterized Donald's triumph over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election as unexpected. It was reported that he had even made arrangements to arrive at one of his Scottish resorts promptly following election night to prevent Clinton from 'basking in her success.' Upon his victory, the Trumps were compelled to swiftly adapt to their new positions, and the president initiated his term in office by relocating from his opulent penthouse in Trump Tower, New York City, to the White House.

A representative from Simon & Schuster, the publisher of the book, informed the Associated Press that Jordan had interviewed Melania during her tenure at the Washington Post; Jordan's biography of Melania encompasses her entire life, starting from her childhood in Slovenia and progressing through her turbulent marriage to the former president and her recent year as First Lady. In 2020, the publishing house announced, "Documenting Melania’s key role in Trump’s political life before and at the White House, Jordan sheds light on the otherwise mysterious Melania and shows who she really is — a savvy, steely, ambitious, deliberate woman who knows how to play the long game. And while it is her husband who became famous for the phrase ‘the art of the deal,’ it is Melania who has consistently pulled off deals that bring her exactly what she wants. This is the art of her deal."