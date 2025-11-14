Ivanka Trump Slammed for ‘Tone-Deaf’ Miami Photoshoot—Critics Brand Her ‘Entitled’

Critics have decided not to give Ivanka Trump a rest this year. The second child of Donald Trump has been subjected to a great deal of criticism and controversy even since her father’s second term began in January. Many have been enraged by her tone-deaf approach to social media, when the entire America is dealing with many major issues, some of which are caused by her dad.

Now, once again, she was trolled on social media after she shared some photos of herself with her 8.7 million Instagram followers. A few days after celebrating her birthday, the former model posted some snaps, flaunting her stunning figure in a two-piece burgundy suit. The Trump child showed off her curves, as the suit clinched her in at the waist. The tailored blazer with shoulder pads further elevated her figure, while the long, wide-leg pants delivered the perfect final touch to her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

To take her whole look to another level, Ivanka Trump slipped into a pair of burgundy stilettos while carrying a brown clutch with gold detailing. A pair of dainty earrings and a gold choker went perfectly with her whole head-turning look.

For makeup, she went with a nude lip, paired with soft glam consisting of fluffy lashes and bronzed cheekbones. Her waist-length blonde locks made her look incredible, as she stood at the backdrop of the sunny Miami skyline.

“Savoring the rare Miami chill,” wrote the mom of three, as the caption for her Instagram carousel. Of course, her fans were the first to comment. They couldn’t get enough of her stunning figure and gorgeous outfit. “Loved this color on you,” wrote one, while the other noted, “Gorgeous as always.”

A third echoed, “Obsessed with the pant suit and vibrant color.” Another user added, “So classy, beautiful.” Most of these fan comments seemed similar to one another. However, critics followed suit.

Some people called her out as entitled for “savoring” at a time when the whole country is in unrest over various issues, especially the recent government shutdown (now ended). “I wish I could look this unbothered amidst family drama. You do look stunning tho!” wrote one user. Another simply declared, “Savoring, eh? Entitled child.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

This is not the first time Ivanka has been called out on social media for being “entitled” or “tone-deaf.” Earlier this month, she attended the Think Health Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, and shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram.

In her post, she hailed the farmers as “healthcare providers,” and even boasted about donating food to those in need. People were enraged about the caption. One comment read, “Quite tone deaf as so many Americans are fearing not knowing where their next wholesome meal is coming from. Please consider picking up THAT banner.” Another added, “How about ensuring healthcare for them??? Tell dad…”