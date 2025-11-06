Ivanka Trump Under Fire Over ‘Tone-Deaf’ Post as Americans Tell Her to ‘Talk to Dad’

Ivanka Trump is under fire for making an insensitive social media post amid the government shutdown that has raised massive concerns among Americans. The first daughter has faced similar criticism before for her social media posts.. However, this time, it reached a new height.

Last week, Ivanka attended the Think Health Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas. It was organized to discuss the crucial ties between the food we consume and its impact on people’s health, especially chronic disease. On social media, she announced that during her visit to the state, she donated 5,000 boxes of fresh produce and protein to the people in need. The effort came through her company, Planet Harvest, which she co-founded with Melissa Ackerman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Sharing photos from her trip to Arkansas, the second child of Donald Trump, wrote, “While in Arkansas, @theplanetharvest, in partnership with @elilillyco and @thriveglobal, donated 5,000 Planet Harvest Farmacy boxes filled with fresh produce, protein, and science-backed, chef-developed recipes to families in need across Northwest Arkansas. And we’re just getting started.”

“Through Planet Harvest, we’re creating a new market for the 30% of nutritious and delicious produce that never leaves the farm because it doesn’t meet arbitrary cosmetic size, shape, or color standards—aligning what’s good for our farmers, families, and the planet,” she added.

However, the timing of Ivanka Trump‘s post couldn’t be more wrong, given that the country is dealing with rising food prices. Many have been struggling to afford food for their families. On top of that, the shutdown and soaring medical bills are squeezing households nationwide.

The government shutdown has also led to massive disruptions at airports across the United States, as TSA workers have gone an entire month without pay.

Grocery prices are up, SNAP benefits are delayed, and President Trump is still refusing to end this shutdown. My daily blessing today is Jilly Stephens and the folks at City Harvest working around the clock to help provide meals for New Yorkers in need. pic.twitter.com/q5qvgYURpg — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 5, 2025

The Trump administration was planning to pause the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Although federal judges blocked that plan, payment delays have made it difficult for millions to afford groceries.

Ivanka’s post comes amid a situation like this, leading to massive backlash. She even described farmers as “healthcare providers,” which many have labeled as a “tone-deaf” comment. On her Instagram post, one person commented, “Quite tone deaf as so many Americans are fearing not knowing where their next wholesome meal is coming from. Please consider picking up THAT banner.”

Another wrote, “How about ensuring healthcare for them??? Tell dad…” A third shared the same sentiment, writing, “Maybe talk to your father.” One individual commented, “I guess your family’s logic is if food drives disease, then let’s make sure people can’t afford food. Problem solved. Shameful family!”

“Tell that to your dad,” another person also said, relaying what most Americans want to say right now, as rising grocery prices continue to be a “major” concern.