Ivanka Trump Gets Sidelined by Donald's New 'Right-Hand Woman' During Victory Speech

A noticeable shift was evident on the stage as Donald Trump celebrated his unexpected victory in the 2024 presidential election. In all his previous campaigns and as well as his first term, his daughter, Ivanka Trump had been a constant presence by his side. But this time it was his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who stood up front and center.

Donald Trump on stage with Lara Trump (L) and former first lady Melania Trump (R) after the 2024 election. (Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's son Eric Trump's wife Lara has been a rising star within the Republican party in recent years. She co-chaired the Republican National Committee and was a tireless campaigner for her father-in-law. With all these things, she often appeared at his rallies and led the "Women for Trump" initiative. Her prominent role on election night was a clear sign that she has now secured a place as one of Trump's closest and most trusted advisers. "Lara Trump deserves every bit of praise for her relentless dedication and hard work," gushed one supporter on social media. "She's proven herself to be a powerhouse, showing up day after day with integrity and focus."

Exactly. Lara Trump deserves every bit of praise for her relentless dedication and hard work. She’s proven herself to be a powerhouse, showing up day after day with integrity and focus, and proving the doubters wrong. Her commitment to the RNC and to building a stronger future… pic.twitter.com/2gPM17gTu1 — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) November 6, 2024

In contrast, Ivanka, who had previously served as a senior adviser in her father's administration, was on the sidelines. She stood off to the side during Donald's victory speech as well. The shift represents a changing of the guard within the Trump family's political orbit, and many observers now feel that the 'ambitious' and media-savvy Lara is clearly emerging as the new right-hand woman.

Lara who drew focus.



The 78-year-old's daughter Ivanka has taken a step back from politics after being heavily involved in both her father's two previous campaigns - allowing 'ambitious' Lara to step up. pic.twitter.com/NIlZccBHOq — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) November 6, 2024

"We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," Donald declared during his speech. "And it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing." Part of that 'incredible political thing' was the remarkable comeback he engineered, defying the polls and pundits who had written him off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump)

Donald's win over Kamala Harris was also described by Vice President-elect J.D. Vance as the 'greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,' as per The Daily Mail. Throughout the speech, Donald heaped praise on those closest to him, including his wife Melania Trump, whose self-titled memoir had become a bestseller. But it was Lara who seemed to bask in the limelight. She was standing by the president-elect's side as he wallowed in the praise of his supporters.

Donald Trump victory speech:



“Tonight, we have made history once again. This victory belongs not just to me, but to all of you – the hard-working Americans who want a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for our great nation. ”



pic.twitter.com/q1KVPUCr8t — Afrokonnect (@AfrokonnectNG) November 6, 2024

The decision to elevate Lara over his own daughter Ivanka may have been a strategic one. Lara has managed to maintain a lower profile while still playing a crucial role in the campaign, whereas Ivanka had been a polarizing figure just during his first term. On the other hand, Lara has also been credited with helping to shore up the Republican party's fundraising efforts, which had struggled in the aftermath of Trump's 2020 defeat. "The fundraising is going through the roof… we were not doing very well before in that," said one Republican official. "The change in leadership has been all the difference. It's reignited the party, it really has," as per Mirror.