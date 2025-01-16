Ivanka Trump is no less than an enigma. Much like some of the Trump family members, she likes to keep to herself and rarely makes appearances or speaks candidly in public. But this time around, Ivanka has poured her heart out on a recent episode of a podcast.

She was heavily involved in Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, playing the role of a senior advisor and many have wondered if she will come back to politics now that Trump is back in office.

This question was answered on Monday when Ivanka’s open conversation on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast dropped. The conversation, despite being genuine and frank, had some strangeness to it as Ivanka had nothing to say about her stepmother, Melania Trump.

In this almost two-hour-long podcast with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick, Ivanka did not even mention her stepmother Melania Trump once. While, the world knows that they do not see eye-to-eye, a scuffle between them has never been confirmed. But it was clear with this podcast that she does not want to talk about her stepmother, who is set to become the FLOTUS once again.

On the flip note, she did mention her late mother Ivana Trump as she talked about motherhood. Remembering her mother, Ivanka Trump said she is an “unbelievable role model for what a working woman could be, almost in mythological terms.” And while Melania Trump also advertises herself as a working mother, Ivanka seemed to have no thoughts about it.

Despite Ivanka having nothing to say about her stepmother, Melania Trump did not hesitate to talk about her while writing her memoir. “I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection,” Melania wrote.

She further touched on differences in opinion, writing, “While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald’s grown children, nor do I align with all of Donald’s decisions, I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships.” Melania Trump also explained in her memoir that it was not an easy walk into Donald Trump’s big family.

We do not know whether Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump will ever make amends or whether there are even any differences to begin with but Ivanka is truly happy for her father after he made an epic comeback as the POTUS after a four-year hiatus. But does also this mean that she will be making a political comeback? No.

Ivanka Trump will not be making a comeback. In a segment of the lengthy podcast, she said, “I love policy and impact, I hate politics. Unfortunately, the two are not separable. There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

Ivanka will be focusing on nurturing her family instead, but she will make frequent visits to the White House. While she feels “super great” about not coming back to politics, she will visit Donald Trump on weekends to spend some quality time.