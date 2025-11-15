News

Ivanka Distances Herself From Dad Donald Trump – Fans Say the Family Rift Is Obvious

Published on: November 15, 2025

The father-daughter duo have differences.

Change in Ivanka Trump's relationship with Donald Trump
From leaving politics to snubbing her dad's NY party, Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father has changed.(Image Source: Patrioticos_RD/X; CelebTattler/X)

Ivanka Trump has been less public and political ever since Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential run. She missed the political campaign and did not publicly come forward during Trump’s legal battles.

Her brothers stood by their dad, but Ivanka focused on her own career and family amid the drama. The father-daughter duo have had differences, and it has been evident on Father’s Day from Ivanka’s side and Trump’s silence on her birthday.

Some believe this was deliberate. Trump is always surrounded by controversies, and Ivanka may not want to attach to him and ruin her brand. She was active during Trump’s first presidential term. She did not even care to explain her absence.


Her husband, Jared Kushner, gave a statement, “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent. We’re rooting for [ Trump] — obviously, we’re proud of him.”

Not just the election campaign and second presidency, Ivanka Trump chose to skip her dad’s New Year’s party, too. She was with her own family on her ski trip, but this was seen as throwing shade as she shared a family photo with the caption, “New year, new memories.”

To save himself from embarrassment, Trump shared a video on X saying, “I said, ‘Go ahead, darling, go skiing. Enjoy yourself. Just don’t fall, please; don’t hurt yourself!” This looks like an attempt to ensure she did not snub him, and he let her go skiing with family.


In addition, it also shows he wants to be in control. Another instance was when Ivanka distanced herself from Trump during his trial. Trump’s business was under fire over a fraud trial.

Due to this, Ivanka maintained distance even when she was handling the business after Trump became president. She testified in the court as a third party and claimed not to be involved with anything.

Apart from this, she has had a style upgrade that doesn’t scream MAGA. After leaving politics, her style became more feminine and fun. She does not need to be in business suits but wears designer dresses to party with Kim Kardashian or attend Jeff Bezos‘ wedding.

Everything Ivanka’s done since leaving politics has helped reshape her image. Despite that, she does get dragged for being tone-deaf since she can’t escape the public scrutiny even when she’s low profile.

