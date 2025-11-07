Ivanka Trump Brushes Off Critics, Celebrates Birthday in Dazzling Mini Dress Despite ‘Tone-Deaf’ Claims

Ivanka Trump turned 44 years old and celebrated her new age in NYC. She shared pictures in an embellished black mini dress, her blonde hair worn straight. Her celebrations may be well deserved, but many people don’t seem to agree.

Many called the post tone-deaf, given that millions of Americans are struggling with food and healthcare access. But all this won’t come in the way of Ivanka Trump throwing her birthday bash with friends.

Earlier, Ivanka Trump also shared on her social media a list of lessons she has learnt in her life. She talked about family values, grief, peace and kindness and their importance in life. This post received birthday wishes for her and not so many trolls as her planet harvest post.

✨ A belated birthday celebration under the NYC lights with my favorite girls 💫 pic.twitter.com/KpthtJgvSr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 6, 2025



Her birthday post came just days after attending the Think Health Summit in Arkansas. The summit was to discuss the importance of food for people’s health, along with its connection to chronic disease.

During that event, Ivanka said her company, Planet Harvest, has donated fresh produce and protein to help families in need. She also labeled farmers as health care providers since food is key to people’s health, and farmers are the link in that chain.

She also wrote, “Today, 129 million Americans have at least one major chronic disease and roughly 60%, around 77 million people, have conditions that are diet-related, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes or obesity.

If food drives disease, food must be part of the cure, and if food is medicine, farmers are healthcare providers! She further explained that she has joined various visionary leaders at the Think Health Summit to explore food, calling the event life-changing.

Each birthday (and today is my 44th!) invites reflection—on what I’ve learned, what I hold dear, and how I want to walk forward with greater clarity, courage, and grace. pic.twitter.com/UYXKX0HW7P — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 30, 2025



Ivanka’s post was meant to make people aware of her achievements and the importance of food in health, but the post received major criticism. One of the primary causes of the criticism was the challenge to food safety for Americans amidst the government shutdown. Currently, millions of people have not received SNAP benefits and may not be able to put food on their tables. One user commented, “Quite tone deaf as so many Americans are fearing not knowing where their next wholesome meal is coming from.

Please consider picking up THAT banner.” Another user suggested Ivanka talk to her father, and one asked about insurance and healthcare for people. Many people pointed out that they have made sure people can’t afford food.