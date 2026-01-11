Ivanka and Melania Trump Just Made the Same Fashion Misstep, and Everyone Noticed

Not all Trump family members are known for their fashion sense, but Ivanka Trump is rarely counted among them. Generally, the POTUS’s daughter looks like she knows her fashion well. She might have been trolled for her many tone-deaf posts in the past, but her outfits were rarely the subject of criticism.

However, as it turns out, even she had a few fashion fails, and some observers have drawn comparisons to her stepmother’s styling choices.Well, there are many rumors when it comes to the relationship between Ivanka and Melania Trump. But they do have one thing in common: a questionable choice of accessories.

Ivanka began 2026 with a post featuring her husband, Jared Kushner. “Starting the year surrounded by family, fresh air, and grateful hearts,” she wrote. In the first picture of the carousel, she wore a gray mock-neck sweater dress, which looked okay on its own. But then she made a notable styling misstep by adding a chunky brown belt with a gold buckle to it, just like Melania often does.

The chunky belt is actually the FLOTUS’s favorite ugly accessory, which has ruined many of her great looks. Just in September 2025, Melania wore a sleek yellow off-the-shoulder gown for the U.K. banquet. However, she completely messed up the simple and elegant look by adding a bizarre light pink belt to it.

Well, Ivanka has also made fashion missteps independently. She doesn’t need the help of her rumored nemesis, Melania, for that. In the same new year post, Ivanka shared another photo of herself in an ankle-length, suede green skirt. She paired it with a long-sleeve top, but in a different shade of green. Some fashion observers found the look passable, but then she chose to complete her look with a black cowboy hat, something which looked very off-putting with her otherwise okay outfit.

FIRST LADY MELANIA opted for a yellow off-the-shoulder dress with a side slit, which she paired with a wide pastel pink belt. As for jewelry, she completed the look with emerald earrings. So beautiful!

💛🩷💛#OnlyMelania #MelaniaTrump #firstlady #FLOTUS47 pic.twitter.com/6k6uElt9wM — ONLY MELANIA (@OnlyMelaniaTR) September 17, 2025

One thing is for sure: the FLOTUS wouldn’t even be caught dead in an outfit like that. Now, we all know, Ivanka has a bit of a soft spot for cowboy hats. While Melania has some serious fashion fails in 2025, her stepdaughter, on the other hand, rocked some cowgirl-inspired looks.

However, 2026 might not be the same for Ivanka Trump, given how she started with some major fashion blunders. Experts could only give these two ladies one piece of advice, and that is to seek inspiration from outside their family and MAGA clan.