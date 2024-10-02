Ivana Trump Once Suggested Princess Diana Should Stop Whining About Her Husband

Ivana Trump was known for her free-spirited and charismatic take on life. Despite her divorce from the business tycoon Donald Trump, she barely expressed her regret or remorse. However, she once bluntly stated that Princess Diana should stop whining and crying to be loved by her husband. The statement came when the businesswoman appeared on the late-night show The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

In a resurfaced clip from 1995, Ivana said that she was tired of the Princess of Wales when discussing women taking revenge after divorce and living merrily. In the conversation, when the first Trump wife mentioned a close friend and how she coped with her cheating husband, Leno inquired what she thinks of Prince Charles and his divorce — and whether it's the same situation there.

To this, Ivana stated, "I'm a little bit sick of Diana whining and crying that the husband doesn't love her, too bad. But, you know too many husbands don't love their wives and they don't have the tiara, the Buckingham palace, and two beautiful handsome kids." She further stated, "Give me a break!" while the show host and the audience burst into laughter.

Furthermore, during the interview, Ivana also said that she believed that Diana was not making a firm decision regarding her life, further adding to her despair. Advising the Princess, Ivana continued to suggest that she should "Go and live her life. Either stay and live with it or just find a guy who's going to love you for life." Donald's ex-wife continued, "She doesn't like it....I think she's wrong," as she pointed waiting for his love won't bring her the love she needs.

When Leno asked about Princess Fergie, Ivana said, "Actually, she's a very nice girl. With the charity work, she is doing for children of the world. She goes and she doesn't realize that she is a princess. She goes to the beach and takes off her top in France. But number one, she's not French and number two, she's a princess! You can't!" as she questioned her actions in public. The Czech-American socialite said that she is fearful of taking a bath even in a bathtub given her image and can't imagine doing it on the French Riviera. "So, she doesn't have a great sense of judgment," Ivana said.

Viewers of the resurfaced video clip sided by the late first wife of the Republican nominee. @idontknowwhatyou6 noted, "She is right...I'm tired of people victimizing Diana so much, she was a wealthy aristocrat living a privileged lifestyle. Her life wasn't that bad," as they appreciated the chirpy spirit of the socialite and model, while others described the late Princess Di's situation in their own word. @anggun_amalia3 commented, "Diana was born rich. She didn’t need the royal’s money. She just wanted to be loved. Especially she didn’t get much love from her mother when she grew up."