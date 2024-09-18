Neighbor of Trump's Assassin Claims He Was 'Charismatic' But 'Crazy' With a Horse Living in His House

Former president Donald Trump narrowly escaped a second assassination attempt on Sunday. Ryan Routh, the lone gunman, was apprehended and investigations are underway. Authorities are trying to piece together evidence and determine the motive that drove Routh to carry out his seditious plan. In the aftermath of the incident, long-time neighbor, Kim Mungo, described the assassin as 'gorgeous' and 'charismatic' but also deemed him 'loony,' in an exclusive with the Daily Mail.

Neighbors from North Carolina, of this Ryan Routh, describe him as cuckoo and say everyone on the street was terrified of him, one says she is not surprised the registered Democrat was involved in this. pic.twitter.com/3rkEYPvcAY — liveXclique (@liveXclique) September 16, 2024

Mungo shared that things were 'crazy' during the two decades she lived next door to Routh and his daughter, Sara, in Greensboro, North Carolina. "They had a horse in the house, a whole horse in the living room. Sara put hay all in there and a big old loud horse," she said, as per Fox News. "He stayed in the house. I told all my friends but they didn't believe me." She also claimed that Sara's boyfriend had overdosed in the house, after which she decided to move to Hawaii where her father lived since 2018.

Ryan Routh's North Carolina home via Realtor



2 bedroom, 1 bath

990 square feet

0.38acre lot



Sold last in 2010 for $50,000. Likely worth every bit of $200K today.



Greensboro is a lovely little city, so I imagine this home is going to get flipped and sold quite easily for a… pic.twitter.com/15VlND2xOI — Stu (@thestustustudio) September 16, 2024

Mungo further detailed Routh's past crimes. She recalled a late-night police operation during which authorities confiscated an 18-wheeler truck filled with stolen items. The lone gunman was found guilty in 2010 of possessing stolen goods. The 990-square-foot house, which belonged to Routh's ex-wife Lora, was deserted since Sara left. In February, Lora sold it for $174,000. Although she spent years pursuing her ex-husband in court to obtain child support for their three children, Sara, Adam, and Oran, she allowed him to stay in their property even after divorcing him in 2003.

What happened to #RyanRouth



He started out as an Eagle Scout, owned his own roofing/construction business, married (later divorced) with kids, one time hailed as a hero for chasing down a suspected rapist, building his son and friends a skatepark and renovating older homes. The… pic.twitter.com/1kTFPm0pIM — missesmysteries (@missesmysteries) September 16, 2024

"I've been here 20 years and they moved here like two or three years after I did," Mungo recalled. "I knew the daughter and the mama and the brothers and everything. We used to cook out back and forth in the yard and stuff and all." She continued, "He was a good guy. He was sweet. He was quite charismatic...I mean he was gorgeous," Mungo said.

"He moved to Hawaii with his girlfriend and all and he sent me a T-shirt. He came back in May to clear the house out. He gave me a hug when he left. Had I not seen the picture of the guy in the news, I would never have known that was Ryan. He was never political." Mungo further claimed that when one of his family members called her the n-word, their friendship allegedly came to an end.

Homeland Security raided Ryan Routh's North Carolina home. It definitely appears to be completely empty... https://t.co/AuUq6D6Ofs pic.twitter.com/uqJ6wYAMbA — Stu (@thestustustudio) September 16, 2024

She added that although Routh was spotted brandishing several guns, they did not resemble the SKS weapon that he was reportedly planning to use to kill Trump. Throughout his life, the roofing contractor was charged with numerous minor crimes, yet it doesn't seem like he ever spent a day in jail. The assassin was taken into custody on charges ranging from hit-and-run incidents to felonies including the possession of a machine pistol, which he claimed was a weapon of mass devastation.