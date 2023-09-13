Very few people know about Harry Styles and Shania Twain's friendship, which actually goes way back. When Shania became famous with her 1997 album Come on Over, Styles was only a child. No one could have foreseen that they would meet, much less perform together (Coachella 2022), with such magnetic chemistry. Twain discussed her longtime connection with the As It Was singer on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she opened up about the origins of their friendship.

Shania Twain and Harry Styles perform onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.



More 📸 #Coachella2022 👉 https://t.co/Gt31lbT8vy #ShaniaTwain #HarryStyles #Harrychella pic.twitter.com/P30hsDj7Lh — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) April 16, 2022

Also Read: Harry Styles Shows off His Sculpted Abs as He Goes for a Dip in a Pool in London to Beat the Heatwave

She recalled on the show, "He was playing in New York, actually. This was before he really blew up, and I went backstage to meet him. And he said — you know, we became texting friends at that moment. And (Harry Styles) texted me a few weeks later, 'Would you call my mum and wish her a happy birthday?' I'm like, 'Of course, sure.' He said, 'My mum was a big influence on me and she's why I grew up with your music."

And since that phone conversation, they've been inseparable. Styles' admiration for Shania is not something he developed over time; it was a part of his childhood. She was the one who unintentionally taught the singer how to sing and motivated him to pursue music. In fact, in a 2017 interview with ET, he labeled her as his "main influence" and said, "I think both in music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. Yeah, I think she's amazing."

Interestingly, during their performance together at Coachella 2022, he and Twain wore identical ensembles. They sang, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still The One, two of Shania's greatest singles from the '90s, had the crowd dancing and screaming at the top of their lungs. According to reports, the Coachella audience went crazy when the Adore You singer brought out Twain to perform with him. He said at the time, "I have to tell you, in the car with my mother, as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash."

Also Read: Harry Styles Reveals the Reason Why He Likes to Keep His Romantic Relationship Private

Later, Twain tweeted her gratitude to the pop star for inviting her to perform, "Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend. I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c'mon... WHAT A SHOW. I'm a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you, Harry."

Also Read: Take a Look at the Top Five Controversies Harry Styles Has Been Involved in Through the Years

Last year, she expressed to ET her future plans to collaborate with Harry Styles. She said, "We just have to ask. I have never asked him so I just have to officially ask Harry," and she also added that she expects he will agree. She also visited the British talk program This Morning to speak with presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. When asked about the possibility of working with Styles, Twain was candid about the fact that the two sometimes exchange text messages. While addressing the chances of a collaboration with him, she admitted, "It’s a dream collaboration for me."

More from Inquisitr

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Played Together at the Troubadour for an Audience of Four

Harry Styles Worked at This Place for 6 Pounds Per Hour When He Was Just 14 Years Old