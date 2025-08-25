“It’s Scary Living Under Trump Administration” – Trans ‘Real Housewives’ Star Voices Deep Fears for LGBTQ+ Community

Since Donald Trump’s second term began in January, several executive orders have been rolled out, which have caused much-needed political chaos in the country. From immigration changes to tax bills, America has seen the most significant transformation in a long time, in the most rapid time frame. Yet, out of all the orders, those aimed at the transgender community have been highly publicised.

Trump is known to be radical, ruthless, and allegedly transphobic; at least his orders of banning trans athletes from women’s sports to recognizing only two official genders, male and female, imply so. In recent times, model and Real Housewives of Miami alum Lauren Foster has spoken out about the growing fear and frustration within the LGBTQ+ community under Trump’s renewed presidency.

As per Mirror US, in an interview with the outlet, Foster said she finds it “shocking” to watch the Trump administration roll back protections for transgender and nonbinary people, particularly through a series of executive orders.

“He has no opposite; nobody stands up to him,” Foster said, referencing what she sees as a lack of pushback from Trump’s inner circle. “They’re basically yes men. That’s all they do. It’s really horrifying.”

Apart from being deeply upset by Trump’s above-mentioned changes for the LGBTQ+ spectrum, Foster also condemned the administration’s decision to eliminate the LGBTQ Youth Specialised Services program under the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline despite an increase in calls for help from queer youth.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration also quietly removed the rainbow-painted memorial crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, which not only upset Lauren Foster but also several members of the queer community. “The Orlando community came together and painted the rainbow flag at the crosswalk,” Foster explained. “And Trump, in the middle of the night, had his staff paint over it.”

Reflecting on the growing hostility toward LGBTQ+ people, Foster admitted, “It’s scary sometimes living under this administration. Even some of my friends have warned me to be careful about what I post about Trump online.” Even though Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended the removal on X (formerly Twitter) by saying state roads “won’t be commandeered for political purposes,”

People from the LGBTQ community retaliated to his order and repainted the sign on their own. Foster called the move “a powerful act of defiance.” Foster also claimed that she’s happy to witness that networks like Bravo and popular host Andy Cohen’s decision to feature cast members from this community are a bold move to fight back against Trump’s orders and create a space for queer people in media and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Trump has always been trying hard to dismiss transgender people and impose strict orders on the queer community. Despite trans people making up less than 1 per cent of the population, millions of dollars have been spent on TV ads attacking them since the 2024 elections.

This isn’t a new strategy. For years, conservative groups have been trying to break apart LGBTQ unity by isolating trans people.

Therefore, in recent times, newly formed rights, bills, and public backlash aimed at trans communities have drastically increased. These attacks aren’t only about trans people—they’re part of a larger political strategy.

Historically, politicians have used fear of minority groups to gain power. The narrative is straightforward: once the Trump administration can showcase a minority group as a threat in front of the world, it will be easier to limit their freedom. At its core, this is about control. By stirring up panic, Trump and his allies are trying to shift the conversation and build support for more extreme policies. ( via Vox).

With reports of America heading towards becoming an authoritarian state, fueled by Donald Trump’s urge to wake up and change decisions and pass new bills, we do not think the situation will get better anytime soon, however efforts should not end to fighht for the things that matter, for there will always be someone who would be incapable of seeing someones worth, do not let that be you (to the LGBTQ community).