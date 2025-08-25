“It Isn’t Dictator Trump’s Money” – Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Threatening Maryland Governor Wes Moore

There’s so much going on in America’s political spectrum, yet Donald Trump‘s drama does not seem to stop! President Donald Trump caused widespread outrage on Sunday after threatening to rescind federal funds already approved by Congress. These were funds intended to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The remarks were aimed at Maryland Governor Wes Moore, a rising star in the Democratic Party and rumoured future presidential contender.

Taking to Truth Social over the weekend, Trump lashed out at Moore, who had invited the president to join him on a public safety walk through Baltimore. Trump wrote, “I gave Wes Moore a lot of money to fix his demolished bridge… I will now have to rethink that decision???” The statement received backlash as people questioned his stance on talking about the money when Donald Trump himself neither authorised nor distributed the funds in place.

As per Raw Story, former prosecutor Ron Filipkowski said, “It is the taxpayers’ money, not Dictator Trump’s, to be used to threaten people who say things he doesn’t like.” Meanwhile, Journalist Jake Sherman initially stated that Trump signed off on the funding, before correcting himself: “CORRECTION. Trump had nothing to do with the Baltimore bridge money.

It was passed in 2024 as part of a continuing resolution that President Biden signed into law.” Political strategist Rachel Maine added, “Trump gave ZERO dollars to fix the Key Bridge. All funding was allocated under Biden. Moore has a higher approval rating than Trump, which is likely the real reason behind his post.”

CORRECTION. Trump had nothing to do with the Baltimore bridge money. It was passed in 2024 as part of a CR that Biden signed into law. https://t.co/PXW0LMTbpE https://t.co/mGoPNFvWUu pic.twitter.com/3zLYYG5eYI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 24, 2025

Consequently, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major transportation artery in Baltimore, collapsed on March 27, 2024, after being struck by a container ship, and several people were killed. The president in power, who was Joe Biden, provided swift aid as he urged immediate bridge reconstruction. Congress approved funding in a bipartisan continuing resolution.

It’s time to hold leaders accountable. Some are calling out Wes Moore’s policies and response to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, accusing him of inaction and prioritizing political ambition over the needs of Maryland residents. #MarylandPolitics #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/ovjKxKfCfV — America’s Pulse Network, LLC (@w_sherrod62460) August 22, 2025

The bridge’s collapse affected trade and commerce. It highlighted how infrastructure has been developed recently and where money has been used, renewing debate about infrastructure investments and public safety.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, sworn in as the state’s first Black governor in 2023, has been applauded for his leadership style in recent years and has been considered a potential presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. “The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was a national crisis,” Moore said. “Rebuilding it has been a unified national effort, and now we must finish the job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The MoCoShow (MCS) (@themocoshow)

Therefore, Trump’s public jab at Moore only shows his self-centred personality and need for constant attention. As of August 2025, the dismantling of the remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge is expected to begin this week, weather permitting, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA).

Residents are happy that the project will make a new cable-stayed Key Bridge, which is set to become a modern gateway into the city. However, the demolition process is expected to take several months and will not involve controlled detonations. (via CBS News). Authorities said Tugboats, barges, cranes, excavators, concrete saws, and vacuums will be used. The estimated cost will be around $2 billion and take four years, with a target completion year of 2028.

The new design for the Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement has been revealed. As expected, a cable stayed bridge will be used to cross the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland. The new structure will be a 5 span complex bridge using two towers to support the cable stays. pic.twitter.com/KrSRdfMUxs — Matt Dursh (@MattDursh) February 4, 2025

“We are building a structure that not only restores a critical link but sets a new standard for safety and durability,” said Gov. Wes Moore to the outlet. “This bridge will be built using the highest quality materials and will create jobs for Marylanders throughout the process.” As Trump’s latest desperate attempt to steal the spotlight is in vain, we hope that the bridge can be made again so that it can help restore livelihood in Baltimore.