“Isn’t Long for the Job” — Netizens Think Karoline Leavitt Might Quit Trump’s Inner Circle Any Time Now

Karoline Leavitt might be ready to part ways with Donald Trump, according to popular opinion. There has been widespread speculation for months that the Press Secretary might be ready to switch jobs.

Social media users have tirelessly dissected her behaviour to claim that the 27-year-old is ready to hand in her resignation anytime now. Here’s why netizens think the 27-year-old might be quitting her position soon.

Karoline Leavitt’s repeated mistakes

Netizens have not failed to notice how many times the Press Secretary has mispoken during her interactions with the reporters. The frequency of these mistakes has only increased over her stint in the White House. These mistakes have had people debating whether Leavitt was fit for the job or if she had finally had enough of handling Trump’s mishaps.

She’s 27, fearless, energized—and running circles around every legacy reporter in the room. Karoline Leavitt is the nightmare the left didn’t see coming.😏pic.twitter.com/8Ta0etiucB — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 21, 2025

Leavitt’s first slip-up was when she claimed that Trump would be reducing “prices at the store and the grocery pump.” The mistake had netizens claiming that Karoline “isn’t long for this job.”

Later in March, she said that the President was “fighting law and order.” Social media users had a field day with the mistake. The Press Secretary was brutally trolled by netizens for her repeated mistakes. In the same month, Karoline spoke about how Trump planned on “ending no taxes on tips.”

Karoline’s low-energy press briefings

Another detail that left netizens baffled was how out of character Karoline seemed during multiple public engagements. The 27-year-old, who is known for her fiery responses and no-nonsense demeanour, appeared unusually mellow during a briefing that took place in April.

Netizens were quick to speculate about how it seemed like the job hate had taken its toll on Leavitt. “She looks wrecked,” one user noted. The 27-year-old, who is a mother and Press Secretary both has previously mentioned how difficult it is for her to get sleep.

At the Press briefing on April 16th, Karoline Leavitt refused to take questions from reporters after asking if the press had any questions. Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her. pic.twitter.com/u2LfYxHo7E — 💛September💜Rayne🖤 (@Lippyaddiction) April 19, 2025

She has previously spoken about only getting about 5 hours of sleep every night. Karoline has also shared how Trump told her that “when you love your job … you don’t need to sleep much.”

When she appeared as a guest on the Megyn Kelly show, she shared how she pushes through the chaos that accompanies her role. “This chaos of 24/7 work is a temporary matter,” Leavitt noted. She shared how that realisation is what gets her through the “very long and hard days.”

Speculation about Karoline wanting to prioritise her family life

Karoline’s personal life has been put in the spotlight constantly following her marriage to Nicholas Riccio. The Press Secretary is no stranger to having her personal choices being scrutinized and dissected by the public. The age gap between Leavitt and her husband has been spoken about time and time over again.

Beautiful Sunday If you value faith, family, and freedom. 👋 Let’s see. pic.twitter.com/UyLTCND9ml — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@LeavittMedia) June 29, 2025

Another popular opinion amongst social media users has been that Leavitt will likely leave her job to focus on her family life. Leavitt has constantly spoken about how much she loves being a mother after the birth of her son, Nico. Despite popular belief, the Press Secretary has constantly spoken about how supportive her husband has been throughout her career.

She spoke about how Riccio has been her biggest supporter while in conversation with Megyn Kelly. The 27-year-old has proved time and again that she can maintain the balance between her personal and professional life. That hasn’t stopped netizens from awaiting Leavitt’s resignation.

However, these are mere speculations. Leavitt hasn’t made any direct comment about her wish to leave Trump’s administration.