Is There Trouble in Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s Paradise? ‘Huge Red Flag’ Raised Over Valentine’s Day Plans

Are there issues brewing between lovebirds Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? Rumors of tension between Chalamet and Jenner seem to be growing after the former spent Valentine’s Day attending a film retrospective event instead of celebrating it with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Chalamet participated in a special screening series featuring some of his films, where Elle Fanning moderated a discussion during a screening of Beautiful Boy. The event also included other movies such as A Complete Unknown and Dune.

According to Radaronline.com, the move has caused quite a stir, with several fans asking the couple if everything is alright between the two. “The fact Timothée didn’t arrange to spend Valentine’s Day with Kylie is being seen as a huge red flag,” said a source.

“Timothée could have easily arranged to do the promo with Fanning and have Jenner along with him,” the source added.

“The fact that he didn’t is a huge deal and very hurtful no matter how much he tries to blame it on work commitments,” the source close to the stars added.

Meanwhile, Jenner appeared to spend Valentine’s Day with her family and shared a social media post referring to her mother, Kris Jenner, as her Valentine. While speculation about the couple’s relationship continues, neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly commented on the rumors.

Earlier, the couple had been spotted together at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in December 2025. The duo was seen in matching tangerine Chrome Hearts outfits, grabbing significant media attention.

Chalamet and Jenner were also seen together at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards. Chalamet won the Best Actor award for his film Marty Supreme, where he portrayed the character of Marty Mauser, an aspiring table tennis champion.

As Chalamet walked up to the stage to accept the honor, he acknowledged his girlfriend and said, “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Cameras panned towards an emotional Jenner as she mouthed the three words, ” I love you.”

Jenner previously dated rapper Tyga from 2014 to 2017 and then dated rapper Travis Scott after they were first spotted at Coachella 2017. Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018.

Even though the pair split in September 2019, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they quarantined together for the sake of their daughter. On September 7, 2021, after weeks of speculation, Jenner revealed that she and Scott were expecting their second child.

On February 2, 2022, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave birth to their second child, Aire Webster. Despite several attempts at reconciliation in January 2023, it was reported that the couple had split up for good.

In September 2023, Chalamet and Jenner were first spotted in the VIP section of Beyoncé’s highly publicized birthday concert in Los Angeles.

They held hands and had a great time alongside other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and other A-list stars. As rumors began spiraling in the industry, the duo was once again spotted at the U.S. Open final in New York, sharing kisses and enjoying their time together.