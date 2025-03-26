Is the Workforce Paying the Price? Donald Trump & Elon Musk’s Impact on Federal Department Employees

Ever since coming back to power for the second time, Donald Trump has made it his personal agenda to destroy the various federal departments. From random downsizing to denying the employees basic respect, the Trump administration has been wreaking havoc on the federal departments. Elon Musk is Trump’s number one ally in this regard, and his Department of Government Efficiency, created as per Trump’s executive order, has further made things worse for the employees.

One employee of the National Institutes of Health who did not make her name public for obvious reasons mentioned that she knew things were to become difficult for federal employees when Trump was elected. Still, she did not have any idea that it would come to this. She was associated with Alzheimer’s and other dementia research, and she is one among those many employees who were randomly terminated.



The employee mentioned that she was given the reason for poor performance behind her termination, but she knew that was not true. Since losing her job in February, this employee has been unable to do anything properly. She cannot eat or sleep in peace and said that it felt like she was hitting rock bottom when March came, and she had to set an appointment with a psychiatrist.

Her department was the National Institute on Aging, and while talking about her current status after abruptly losing her job, she said, “I am going through hell. I know I am a mother. I am a wife. But I am also a person who was very happy with her career. They took my job and my life from my hands without any reason.”

These words, unfortunately, would ring true to all those federal employees who became victims of the Trump administration on unfair grounds and invalid reasons. Trump had previously said that federal workers were “destroying this country” and called them “dishonest”, “crooked” and also added, “Many of them don’t work at all” hinting that they are all a bunch of lazy people getting money but doing nothing.

Elon Musk also came forward to support these claims made by Trump, and with the power that DOGE gives him continues his rampage against the various federal departments that do not fit into their twisted vision of the new America. Musk said, without any valid evidence, “there are a number of people on the government payroll who are dead” and also “who are not real people.”

Such claims clearly show how both Trump and Musk are fueled by their own motivations when it comes to destroying federal departments. The USAID has been a huge victim of these random cuts by the Trump-Musk duo, and despite the plight of federal workers, it does not seem that this rampage will stop anytime soon.

Moreover, the Trump administration is planning even more large-scale staff reductions. With federal employees already feeling mentally defeated and worried about how to manage their lives with these sudden financial uncertainties, it remains to be seen how far the Trump government goes to destroy these departments.