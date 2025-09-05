Karoline Leavitt is quite unfortunate when it comes to her public image, as social media users never give her a break from various rumors. From her MAGA transformation to marrying someone who is at least three decades older, Leavitt’s lifestyle is often the center of public discussion. Now, a new rumor has surfaced about her, following a few social media videos of her from the 4th of July.

In the clips, the White House Press Secretary appeared to be in a different look, much different than her usual polished style. Her blonde locks were a bit messy, and she was wearing a red sleeveless blouse with khaki slacks. Although the view of her physics was not quite clear, her hands covering her mid-section sure gave rise to gossip. Many Instagram users quickly concluded that she is not as slim as she used to be. “She is getting fat,” one user bluntly wrote.

Another commented, “Least they’re feeding u well, cause u have really put on the pounds.” A third directly asked, “Is she pregnant?” The resurfaced MAGA Minute video quickly became a hot topic on social media for Leavitt’s supposed weight gain.

Currently, Karoline Leavitt is mom to a 1-year-old, with her husband, Nicholas Robert Riccio. In July 2024, the couple welcomed their son, and since then kept quiet about whether they have decided to extend their family.

Not just due to this video, Karoline Leavitt’s looks have long been the center of various discussions. Previously, the youngest White House press secretary had been accused of going under the knife to get a MAGA makeover. People on social media often claimed that Leavitt has had Botox and lip fillers to change her appearance after taking the White House role.

Ironically, she has also been bombarded with trolls about her transformation. Many commented that following her MAGA makeover, the Trump press secretary began looking older than she is. Her wardrobe choices have also been criticized for aging her.

On the other hand, her marriage to Riccio has also fired up the critics many times. She has a 32-year age gap with her husband, which makes her vulnerable to many comments and trolls. Under the viral MAGA Minute video, apart from her weight gain, people once again dragged the plastic surgery rumors.

“Did you get some facial work done?” asked one user, while another criticized her lips. As it seems, at this point, only Donald Trump is not nitpicking Leavitt’s appearance, after all, he did say that her lips “move like she’s a machine gun.”