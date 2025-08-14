Is Lauren Sánchez Coming for Meghan Markle’s Crown? All Signs Point to Yes

It hasn’t been long since Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant wedding in Venice made international headlines. Now, the new wife of the Amazon boss is all set to make waves on her own with her new gig. According to RadarOnline.com, she is now eyeing Meghan Markle’s lifestyle crown, with her new plans to venture into the booming industry.

It seems like the former Fox News anchor is following in the footsteps of the Suits actress, who also launched her lifestyle business right after she stepped down as a working royal family member, alongside her husband, Prince Harry. Meghan is currently struggling with her gigs, and Sánchez seems to be eyeing the open spot.

According to the Daily Mail, she plans to walk down the lifestyle path with her very own streaming show, which would possibly premiere on her husband’s Amazon Prime. In addition, she would possibly launch her own “capsule collections and lifestyle brands.”

Her plans seems to resemble a lot with Markle’s who launched a handful of business after wrapping up her royal family days in the United Kingdom and beginning her journey in America. However, it hasn’t been easy for the Duchess of Sussex, who managed to score a deal with Netflix for her own streaming show, With Love, Meghan. She also launched a bunch of products like wine, tea, and honey.

As reported, Meghan Markle is currently struggling with her lifestyle ventures after her failed attempt to launch a successful podcast. Confessions of a Female Founder initially debuted on April 8 this year. However, it is currently on hiatus, reportedly due to the lack of guests she was looking forward to have on the show. In addition, there is also no confirmation about a second season so far.

As Sánchez comes for her crown, the past issues between the two ladies have once again resurfaced. There are also rumors that Meghan is “consumed with jealousy” over Lauren who apparently has “everything” including a “fantasy life” that she yearns for.

“Lauren is everything Meghan thought she’d become. Instead, Meghan’s peddling preserves while Lauren’s draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet,” Hollywood insider Rob Shuter wrote on Substack based on information from a source. Given the A-list wedding guest lists from the Kardashians to Barack Obama, it is undeniable that Bezos holds an extreme influence in the industry, and after tying the knot to him, so does Lauren Sánchez .

Here is Lauren Sanchez on the cover of Vogue in her Dolce & Gabbana lace wedding dress https://t.co/QFv13ib9Ly pic.twitter.com/r6oH2ekep5 — Rachel Tashjian Wise (@theprophetpizza) June 27, 2025

However, that said, everything might not come easily for Lauren’s new venture into the lifestyle path, especially after the criticism over her Vogue cover. Right after exchanging vows with the Amazon founder, she grabbed the spot on June 2025’s digital cover of the magazine in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

Many didn’t like it, with some even speculating that her feature was the reason behind Anna Wintour’s sudden exit.