Is Jimmy Kimmel Fleeing the US After Donald Trump’s Threat? Host Reveals His Perfect Backup Plan

Famous television personality and host Jimmy Kimmel is finding humour amidst his grief. The 57-year-old revealed on Sarah Silverman’s podcast that he might consider using his Italian citizenship to leave the U.S., expressing concern over what President Donald Trump might do to him.

As per The Sun, this remark from the Oscar host came after Donald Trump took a jab at “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. That’s not all, he also made rude remarks about popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon. “Colbert has no talent,” the president said. “Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.” Furthermore, the 79-year-old pointed out that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be cancelled.

On Wednesday, he even predicted that late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon could be “next,” claiming, “Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon, you know that.” Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel also spoke about Trump’s immigration crackdown and new deportation policies, referencing how some former Trump supporters like Joe Rogan have started questioning his actions.

“People say, you supported him.’ I don’t believe in that,” Kimmel said. “The door should stay open. Changing your mind is hard, and we should support people who do.”

Is #JimmyKimmel about to pull a Rosie O’Donnell and leave the U.S. because of #DonaldTrump? Well, if you were listening to #SarahSilverman‘s recent podcast, you just might think so. 🎥: The Sarah Silverman Podcast pic.twitter.com/gXLJlklrr3 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2025

Reports suggest that CBS, the network where The Daily Show airs, is trying to seal the deal with Skydance, a company that David Ellison, who happens to be the son of a well-known Donald Trump supporter, Larry Ellison, is trying to impress the president himself, and hence, Paramount has also paid $16 million and sought to finalise a major merger that required federal regulatory approval.

Meanwhile, the late-night shows that typically air after 11 pm are quite a “thing” in America, and host Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! for almost 20 years now as of 2023. Kimmel never expected his show to last this long. The debut on January 26, 2003, followed a cheeky introduction from Nightline anchor Ted Koppel, who called it “the following piece of garbage.”

At the time, Kimmel was best known for ‘The Man Show’ and ‘Win Ben Stein’s Money’, which did not follow the traditional pattern of a late-night show, but over the years, Jimmy learnt to offer the perfect sarcasm in his jabs, humor, all while also trying to address political issues like Trump-era healthcare cuts and gun violence after a mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Knowing that Trump and Kimmel hold significantly different political views, he is concerned that, after Stephen Colbert’s show is cancelled, he might be next. Jimmy Kimmel Live! Averages around 1.6 million viewers a night, trailing Stephen Colbert’s 2.8 million, but ahead of Jimmy Fallon’s 1.5 million. (via NPR).

As fellow hosts like Trevor Noah and James Corden leave the genre, Kimmel admits there’s an expiration date on all of this. “I used to tell a warm-up joke that always killed. until it didn’t,” he said. “You always wonder: ‘When does it stop working?’ Because it stop working. I just want to stop before that happens.”