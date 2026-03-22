Is Ivanka Trump Wearing a Wig? Her Appearance Reignite Debate Over Her Hair

Over the years, Ivanka Trump‘s wardrobe and style have long been a topic of public attention, but speculation about whether she wears a wig often dominates the conversation. Rumors about her hair were reignited following her 2025 appearance on CNBC, with some suggesting she wore a blonde wig due to her an indistinct middle part and flat bangs.

“What is with this family and their hair?” wrote one X user about Ivanka Trump’s CNBC appearance.

What is with this family and their hair? pic.twitter.com/3lYAgOyUyQ — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 13, 2025

“I think that’s a wig,” another commenter wrote. “Her mother had dark hair & bleached it blonde and Ivanka has dark roots so she is not a natural blonde,” a different used remarked.

“They’ve stolen so much money and that’s the best hair she can afford?” another user remarked, while another X user added, “She’s sitting up there with a wig starting at the center of her goddamn scalp trying to be shady. Like ma’am, go sit down somewhere.” At the time, hairstylist Sarai Martinez told Daily Mail that Ivanka may be wearing hair extensions rather than a wig.

“It seems that Ivanka is wearing hair extensions… It’s very natural for women to seek out hair extensions to create a fuller look overall. It seems that she’s adding the extensions not so much for length but for density and thickness,” Martinez explained. Her hair drew attention again when she wore luxurious hair extensions during the 2025 Super Bowl.

Julia North, a London-based hairstylist and luxury wig brand owner, later estimated the cost. “For that level of quality and installation at a top salon or with a notable stylist, the hair pieces alone could run anywhere from $2,000 to $3,500, with an additional $500 for installation,” the hair stylist told the Daily Mail, as reported by Bored Panda.

“Based on the Super Bowl footage, it looks like she’s using 18 to 20-inch extensions,” she said, explaining that these kinds of extensions require adjustments every six to eight weeks to keep them looking natural and sleek. Her hair has evolved over the years, as seen in an October 2020 Instagram birthday post from her sister Tiffany, in which she appeared with light golden-brown hair as a kid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Trump (@tiffanytrump)

She also recalled having a “punk phase” in the nineties in a guest essay in her mom Ivana’s memoir, Raising Trump.

“During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts,” she wrote, adding that “One day after school, I dyed my hair blue,” which her mother wasn’t a fan of.

Recalling her mother, Ivana’s reaction to her dyed hair, Ivanka continued, “She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color… and I have never looked back!”