Is Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Arabella Not Fond of Him? Duo’s Recent Appearance Sparks Speculation

President Donald Trump attended the evergreen US Open men’s final on September 7, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. He watched the event after a decade, making it a critical moment in American history. Despite his health issues and recent details about his bone and knee diagnosis, he stood in the stands and tried to be a supportive leader.

The prestigious event has a long history. Former President Bill Clinton was the last sitting president to attend the US Open women’s final in 2000. As cameras zoomed in on the area where Donald Trump was seated, people found he also had a mini guest. The 79-year-old was accompanied by his 14-year-old granddaughter, Miss Arabella Kushner.

According to The List, the little girl is the daughter of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. She wore a seafoam green dress and smiled in several paparazzi pictures beside Donald Trump. On the last day of the finals, Trump’s beloved MAGA members, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and attorney general Pam Bondi attended the event.

However, eagle-eyed fans on X ( formerly Twitter) noticed that Arabella looked uninterested in the match towards the second half as the public booed her grandfather during his presence. Netizens quickly took to X and wrote their thoughts, showing pity towards Arabella.

“This girl does not want to be there,” one user wrote, and another added. “That girl looks like she was forced to go,” another added. Another witty remark came on a viral image of them as the person wrote a meme-worthy comment, “Trump: I’d rather hit my golf course or [sell] something. The girl: I’d rather hang out with my friends. It’s more fun,”

HOLY SHIT! Trump mercilessly booed at the US Open final.

WATCH pic.twitter.com/ML6hS8wbn0 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 7, 2025

Many claimed that it must be disappointing for Arabella Kushner to witness so many people dislike Donald Trump; others also pointed out that she must have gone through her fair share of grief for it. Yet, reports suggest that the youngster dressed better than most celebrities at the event.

Consequently, many others supported Arabella and Trump and responded to the mean comments.

Trump: I’d rather hit my golf course or selling something. The girl: I’d rather hang out with my friends. It’s more fun. — Green Lantern (@bachta25) September 8, 2025

It is a known fact that toddlers and teenagers get bored quickly, as their attention span often tends to shift from time to time; at 14, Arabella appeared well-behaved and patient, especially given that many girls her age would rather do something fun than sit through a long match.

In April 2025, Donald Trump took his three grandchildren, Kai, Spencer, and Donald Trump III, to UFC 314 in Miami. The whole family was welcomed with loud cheers, and the children seemed to enjoy the attention and excitement of the event. Alas, Arabella missed out on that and was instead exposed to a cold treatment towards her grandad during the US Open.

In addition, Arabella’s younger brother, Theodore Kushner, attended the 2025 Super Bowl with his grandfather in February 2025, which showcases Trump’s love for his grandchildren. Fans on X were amazed to witness Theodore’s poised demeanour, and some warmly called him “a bodyguard” and a “secret agent.” Apart from Arabella and Theodore, Ivanka and Jared are also parents to Joseph Frederick.

Vamos Carlos Alcaraz. He wins the US Open. Six grand slams at only 22 years of age. He has it all. Djokovic’s athleticism. Federer’s flair. Nadal’s power. Absolutely mind bogglingly great tennis player. 🇪🇸🎾🏆 pic.twitter.com/vTnhDKMAO1 — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) September 7, 2025

The US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was a phenomenal game. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz won the men’s US Open game by defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. At 22, Alcaraz became the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam titles.