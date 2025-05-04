Is Donald Trump a Picky Eater? A Look at His Surprisingly Simple Breakfast Choice

Are people even obsessed with Donald Trump’s breakfast order? Yes, they are! And we are here to tell you about it. An old saying claims that one should always have breakfast like a king, but in today’s time, many people skip breakfast either due to busy schedules and lack of time or having different eating patterns, except for President Trump, who has a mixed take on it.

His food cravings are nothing but quite gourmet—the 78-year-old. In a 2015 interview with People, Trump shared that he often skips breakfast, but when he does eat, he prefers “bacon medium and the eggs over well.”

Moreover, a former longtime butler at Trump’s estate once described his go-to breakfast as “three eggs over-easy with bacon,” according to The Palm Beach Post.

As per sources, some other go-to preferred items of the Republican candidate include well-done steak with ketchup, crabmeat cocktails, Oreos, and a strict no to what he calls “garbage”—his word for vegetables and garnishes. (We are convinced he’s a picky eater by now.)

Consequently, skipping breakfast, especially for those who are not hungry in the morning, can affect the body’s metabolism, which can boost energy and sharpen mental focus. These benefits are most effective when the meal includes a balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

While bacon and another choice of protein can be included as part of a healthy diet, how it’s prepared matters the most. For instance, a pan-fried egg and a single slice of bacon might not seem like much of a big deal, but they contain over 10 grams of fat and 219 milligrams of cholesterol, which can increase as the portion goes up.

Therefore, to make sure Donald Trump has a more balanced meal, especially since age is catching up and he’s already on the overweight side, His doctor, Ronny Jackson, had to come up with creative ways to make sure the president ate his veggies.

He admitted that he pushed Trump to exercise, but that did not work out. So he turned to his meals. “We were working on his diet,” Jackson revealed. “We were making the ice cream less accessible; we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

Earlier, several people, including the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pointed out Trump’s unhealthy eating habits and love for fast food. In an interview with The New York Times about the menu on Trump’s private plane: “The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad… you’re either given KFC or Big Macs.”

It’s interesting that Trump has teamed up with RFK to “Make America Healthy Again,” especially considering this is reportedly his diet. Given his stamina and overall health over the years, it seems to have worked well for him. pic.twitter.com/Y6VXqkQ4CN — βόρειος βαρύς (@BorealBaron) November 9, 2024

The golf lover’s usual McDonald’s order includes Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish, and Diet Coke. In addition, he also likes to eat pizza, which he reportedly prefers to eat sans the crust. He recently established a pizza parlor at Trump Tower in New York City. “I scrape the toppings off my pizza — I never eat the dough,” Trump said back in 2015.

However, currently, after repeated doctors’ advice, the diet coke lover has finally replaced his meals with salads and other nutrients. Meanwhile, Donald Trump underwent a complete checkup last month, and what’s best is that Trump, who is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 224 pounds, has lost a drastic amount of weight from an unofficial peak of 254 pounds.

In October 2020, Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Known for his fast food and Diet Coke diet, many were concerned. Yet, he bounced back quickly, defying expectations and showing resilience despite his eating habits. But what changed in his routine after that? pic.twitter.com/6KHMcWH8YV — Craig Brockie (@craigbrockie) January 21, 2025

Even though a lot of people on the internet had mixed opinions about his sudden weight loss, which was also quite evident during the Easter celebration at the White House, the president has been deemed to be in excellent physical and cognitive health as of now.