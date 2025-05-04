Karoline Leavitt Has a Secret Admirer? All Eyes on Barron Trump’s Best Friend

Looks like someone has a ‘thing’ for Karoline Leavitt. Where’s this coming from?

Barron Trump‘s longtime best friend has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, especially since President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, and has since become a regular face on the Republican event scene.

This is none other than 18-year-old Bo Loudon, who recently received praise from Conor McGregor. He is the son of former Missouri state senator John William Loudon and conservative commentator Gina Loudon, who has been serving on the Trump campaign’s media advisory board.

At present, it seems he might have a soft spot for the White House Press Secretary. The idea that he’s fond of the 27-year-old first struck people when he congratulated Leavitt with a celebratory post on his X handle following her appointment.

It's such an honor to be the youngest person to ask @KarolineLeavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question as part of the New Media Briefings. God bless President Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and this incredible administration!🙏 pic.twitter.com/HSbwsix3vx — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) April 30, 2025

In February earlier this year, he said, “Just bumped into my talented and incredible friend Karoline Leavitt at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club,” in a Tiktok post, and also featured a picture of him along with Karoline Leavitt with their arm around the other.

Loudon took her X handle again to post something similar in April, saying, “It’s such an honor to be the youngest person to ask Karoline Leavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question.” Sources even openly stated that Loudon is clearly crushing on Leavitt who is married with a kid.

Both Barron Trump and his buddy Bo Loudon are 18 years old, which means there’s a nine-year age gap between them and 27-year-old Karoline Leavitt.

On the other hand, Leavitt has a much wider gap with her husband Nicholas Roccio, who is 30 years older than her. They married a few days before the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump in January this year.

In a recent White House event organized this week, Loudon appeared at the event to gush over Leavitt, and described her as “wildly popular … and definitely an inspiration to Gen Z.”

He further went on to ask the press secretary, “What has been the biggest highlight for you in these first 100 days?” Answering that, Leavitt seemed a bit awkward and called herself a “zillennial, because I’m right on the cusp of millennial and Gen Z.”

She further stated that at the time when the President was in his 20s he was building buildings at the Manhatten, so undoubtedly he believes in the strength as well as the ability of young Americans across the country.

And then, before she referred back to Loudon to say, “Like yourself, here at the White House at just 18 years old. Thanks for being here.”