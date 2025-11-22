Is Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Fashion Game a Slay or a Nay? Moments Where Her Style Was More ‘Oops’ Than ‘Wow’

Attorney General Pam Bondi might be one of the most popular political figures in America right now after President Donald Trump. The powerhouse of a woman was sworn in as the 87th Attorney General of the United States on February 5th, 2025. She is a fourth-generation Floridian from Tampa, Florida.

Apart from a stellar career trajectory filled with both moments of public scrutiny, appreciation from the administration for her milestones and moments of uncertainty, she has sailed her boat quite well.

On the personal front, Bondi also lost 50 pounds, dropping her weight from 210 to 160 pounds. As she shocked everyone with her visible transformation, shedding pounds also helped her transition in style as she opted for some bold options.

As per Nicki Swift, not many people in the White House are a fan of her outfits, even though she tries really hard to slay. Her throwback pictures from 2022 showed how she liked to flaunt her blingy outfits before she slimmed down. Yet, the style upgrade, even after the drastic weight loss transformation, wasn’t up to the mark.

At Bondi’s January 2025 swearing-in, she selected a black pinstripe pantsuit, which was a classic option, but paired it with a white dress shirt worn with several top buttons undone. The causal style did not fit the occasion at all. Other MAGA members like Barron Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance were dressed in long formal dresses, trench coats, tailored suits and sleek hairstyles.

Furthermore, that same month, Bondi was spotted wearing a striking sequined gown at the inaugural Ball. A picture captured in a photo shared by Caitlyn Jenner was shared on social media, sparking mixed reactions about her fit.

Even though the fabric looked stylish, the purple feathered cuffs made the look gaudy. Moreover, even while opting for pale colors like yellow and grey, the attorney general has reportedly failed in her fashion game.

During the 2016 Lincoln Day Dinner, Pam Bondi donned a light pink dress; while the color was subtle and pretty, the loose fit with triangular cut-outs made the entire fit odd compared to the polished formal attire at the event.

While promoting her appearance on Fox News’ “The Five” show in August 2018, Bondi wore a bright crimson fitted dress that did not quite hit the spot. Even though the dress was polished and lovely, it was her odd pair of high heels that were off the mark. They were open-toe heels with a mismatched bow on them.

Similarly, during a 2020 chat with the President’s stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump, Bondi chose a grey turtleneck dress with oversized cuffs. Even though the fitting looked nice, the outfit gave a very washed-out and uniform type of look, which was far from being occasion-appropriate.

Lastly, one last example includes Bondi’s dress at the 2017 Florida State Fair. As the popular woman posed with members of the 4-H Club, her stone colored dress fell flat as everyone else was dressed in vibrant green.

Whether it was the uneven fit, the dull shade of the dress or the overall feel of the ensemble, she did not stand out. Meanwhile, common colors like yellow, grey and cream do not complement the attorney’s bright blonde hair.

Even though the MAGA member’s fashion sense did witness some upgrade during her transition from being a Florida attorney general to U.S. attorney general, it still needs much more polish. Many online users have mixed opinions about her outfit choices, with some calling her a fashion insta and others claiming she’s a fashion disaster.

Maybe she should take some inspiration from the “Queen of slaying pant suits,” former vice president Kamla Harris, or set up a girls group chat like Usha Vance has for some serious tips and tricks to ace her fashion game. What say?

