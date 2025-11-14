Pam Bondi Could Face Criminal Charges in Handling of Epstein Scandal

Pam Bondi is in the middle of a situation she didn’t expect. What started as a political conflict over the long-hidden Jeffrey Epstein files has turned into something much more serious. A former GOP strategist has warned that Bondi and other insiders from Trump’s world could someday face criminal charges for their handling of the case.

This warning comes from Rick Wilson, a veteran Republican operative who has been openly opposing Trump. He is ready to push the president into a deposition in a separate lawsuit. In a recent article, Wilson claims that Bondi and Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche have insisted for months that there is nothing more to discover, no client list, and no reason to continue investigating. Their public position, he says, now clashes with new communications that suggest a much darker reality.

Wilson cites statements attributed to Epstein, claiming Trump “knew about the girls,” spent hours with a victim, and was “dirty.” While none of this has been tested in court, Wilson argues that these details create a series of “legal tripwires” for anyone in the government who may have helped hide important documents.

“Pam Bondi needs to come here and explain herself.” Republican Congressman Warren Davidson of Ohio, who plans to vote for bill to release Epstein files, calls out Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein investigation.#OutFrontCNN pic.twitter.com/a362hyuSQF — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) November 13, 2025

The biggest risk he highlighted is obstruction of justice because if investigators determine that Justice Department officials withheld or changed Epstein-related records to protect Trump or his allies, especially when Congress or a federal court asked for them, that would clearly be obstruction. “I know it seems like they get away with everything,” Wilson writes, “but the truth is they have to be lucky every time… we only have to be lucky once.”

He then discusses what could lead to a conspiracy to defraud the United States case. This would involve a coordinated effort to mislead Congress and the public about what is in the Epstein files. Using claims like “no client list” while holding emails that suggest otherwise could potentially fit the long-established notion that officials can be charged for interfering with lawful government oversight.

And it doesn’t end there, Wilson also highlights the growing risk of contempt of Congress. With the House moving toward subpoenas and legislation that would require the full release of Epstein records, any effort to delay or obstruct could put Bondi and Blanche in a difficult position. He points out that neither of them is Trump’s personal attorney. They are government lawyers, which means they are accountable to the institutions they work for, not the political figure they are trying to protect.

Even if there are no criminal consequences, Wilson warns that the professional fallout could be serious. Bar associations, he observes, typically look unfavorably on lawyers who “play cute” with evidence or redact documents to hide politically damaging information. Each time another letter arrives from members of Congress, Jamie Raskin, Dan Goldman, Dick Durbin, documenting shifting explanations from the DOJ, the public record worsens for those who approved those decisions.

None of this implies that Bondi is on the verge of indictment, as Wilson recognizes that “no court has found Bondi or Blanche criminally liable,” and he doesn’t expect Trump-friendly watchdog groups within the DOJ to suddenly take action. Still, the accusations are already in writing, coming from senior lawmakers who claim that the department helped conceal Epstein’s co-conspirators and crucial evidence.

With new emails emerging and political pressure increasing, the question is not whether the Epstein case is over. It’s why it ever seemed like it could be contained.