Is '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Expecting Her Third Baby? One Fan Is Totally Convinced

Amy Slaton, the fan-favorite from TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, is back in the spotlight— this time due to swirling rumors that she might be expecting her third child. Despite Slaton’s separation from her husband, Michael Halterman, fans have taken to social media to dissect scenes from the latest season, pointing out ‘obvious clues’ that she might be pregnant again.

As per TV Shows Ace, in recent episodes, Slaton’s unique food cravings and emotional moments have some viewers convinced she is with a child. One fan noted, “That absolutely bizarre combination of a meal she made reeks of pregnancy cravings. Especially considering how prone she was to wild cravings with her last two. Not to mention her emotions, crying over cooking a meal seems like it could be related to hormones. I know that she has mental health issues and that could also explain it so feel free to correct me. But...I have my suspicions....”

Netizens have always been in two minds over Slaton's decisions as a mum. A while ago, on one of her Instagram posts, one user commented, "OMG babies need life vests on boats. I can hardly watch." However, one encouraged, "I was a single mom of 3 for 12 years with zero child support. I’m here to tell you that with the Lord you can get through ANYTHING!" In agreement, another chimed, "I’m happy that you have decided to live your life without Michael trying to control and manage you! As Amanda and Tammy have both told you this past year you deserve so much better."

Slaton’s journey to motherhood has been a prominent storyline on the show, showing her transformation from a newlywed to a mother of two young boys, Gage and Glenn. Her first son, Gage, was born in November 2020, and her second, Glenn, arrived in July 2022. Slaton had previously confessed that her family felt complete after the birth of her youngest. She remarked, “My heart is full...our family is finally complete.”

After Glenn’s birth, Slaton reflected on a particularly emotional moment— when she first heard her baby cry. As per People magazine, she recalled, "Then next thing I know, the doctor screamed out, 'He's peeing! He's peeing!' and tried to hand him to Micheal real quick so he would pee on Michael…It was just funny. He was like, 'You gotta quit having babies. Your babies always pee or fart on me.'"

Slaton shared that she had always dreamed of being a mother of two—since she was 5 to be precise—and viewers have seen her cherish every moment with them. On one occasion, she shared her vision of Glenn’s future— “a football player, or he could be president,” she hoped.