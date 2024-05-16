Hailey Bieber Shares Her Current Unusual Food Cravings During Pregnancy: "You're Not Allowed to Judge"

Fans were surprised last week when Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced that they were expecting their first baby together. The fuss intensified as she was spotted with Justin in LA, openly showing off her baby bump. But that’s not all, recently, the 27-year-old model gave her followers a sneak peek into her pregnancy when she revealed her strange food cravings. On Wednesday, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share her latest obsession: pickles with egg salad and hot sauces. She also shared a photo of this, as reported by Page Six. Social media users can’t wait to hear more about their journey.

Hailey avoided any criticism of her unusual cravings by playfully warning fans they couldn’t judge her snack choice. With a manicured hand showcasing the dish, she said, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!" She said that the combo was her "biggest craving" right now. Additionally, earlier that day, she shared photos that highlighted her growing bump. In one of the pictures, she looked effortlessly chic in a navy baseball cap and a white tee, as reported by E! News. These snapshots have given fans a closer look at this exciting chapter in her life.

In other news, there was also a vow renewal ceremony between Hailey and Justin during an extravagant trip to Hawaii. This romantic moment is preserved by a video that features Hailey donning a wedding dress custom-made by the designer Anthony Vaccarello from the fashion house Saint Laurent. The dress which started highlighting her bump a few months before, was perfectly set with a matching headscarf, according to HELLO Magazine. Hailey has been very excited since the big announcement in her journey to motherhood, disclosing snippets and details.

Previously, Hailey posted a series of photos that captured the last several weeks of her pregnancy and featured her maternity fashions as she tenderly cradled her expanding belly. For years, there have been rumors of the couple's pregnancy. In April 2022, rumors were circulating that she was pregnant during the Grammy ceremony but Hailey was quick to clear those rumors. Yet, it was an open secret among the Biebers that they longed for a family, and thus this pregnancy was a major delight to them. In addition, Hailey has tried not to be restricted by marital expectations.

Last year, she said, "You don't know how long that process [of getting pregnant] is ever going to take. Definitely, no kids this year, that would be a little hectic, I think. There's this thing that happens to women when you get married. Everybody assumes it's: 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.'" She also said, "I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!" After Hailey and Justin made their joint announcement and renewed their vows, love and support poured in from friends, family, and celebrities, all thrilled for the couple's new journey.