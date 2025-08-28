Irish Influencer Dara Tah Blasted For Exploiting ‘Cannibal Tribe’ For TikTok Clicks

An Irish TikTok enthusiast by the name of Dara Tah is facing widespread condemnation after he played a humiliating TikTok stunt on a ‘cannibal tribe’ in Indonesia.

TikTok has fast taken the place of crack cocaine for many addictive personalities who crave an instant dopamine hit. There is no depth to which they will not sink, principle they will trample, or last vestige of dignity they will shred in pursuit of being a popular content creator on the social media platform.

And it would appear that not even the remotest quarter on Earth is free from the vile tread of the enthusiastic TikToker waving their phone in some poor soul’s face like a wand, as they spit banalities and grin inanely. Every word, every gesture, and every situation is reduced to a pantomime performance for the wider TikTok community.

A wiseman once said that every village had its idiot, but now the idiots have left to pursue their collective dreams of becoming influencers.

Yet apart from influencing the easily influenced, these clowns are causing untold mischief in every corner of the globe.

Take Irish influencer Dara Tah for example. On a recent trip to Papua, he filmed himself approaching a group of natives on the banks of the river whom he branded a ‘cannibal tribe.’

Why you’d want to make friends with people who consider human flesh a delicacy is anybody’s guess, but even though his team was warning Dara Tah of a ‘dangerous situation’ and cried, “They’re firing bows and arrows at us bro!” Dara Tah remained determined to make both contact and content.

Exclaiming how “seriously terrifying” being approached by men with huge bows was, the brave Tiktoker refused to be cowed. Turning to the camera, he said, “So I’ve got like an offering from them.”

He then points to a guy called Demi, who apparently runs regular boat trips to view the cannibals in their own habitat and “knows the tribe” well. He then explains that Demi advised him to offer the flesh eaters a packet of salt as a gift. Once accepted the influencer would presumably be a newfound friend. Or maybe they’d just use the salt to season his flesh with?

The tribe leader, who is accompanied by a dog, takes the salt but spits it back out in disgust. Maybe he was expecting sugar. Dara Tah then enthuses, “I’m not going to lie, that is absolutely terrifying.” He then adds for effect, “Demi, they are scary!” To which Demi responds, as if reading from a script, “I’m sorry I had to take you here.”

Which begs the question – why did he?

The clip already has over 17.7 million views, and many viewers felt Dara Tah was exploiting the tribespeople, with one commentator snarling, “Leave them alone, they are not bothering you.”

Another critic wrote, “Did you just intrude on their land for content and call them scary?”

Others were insulted that Dara Tah called the tribespeople cannibals and felt it was a massive assumption on the Irish influencer’s behalf.

One wrote, “They are not cannibals, they are just people living a peaceful life.”

@daratah Do NOT enter the Paris Catacombs 😭 Full vid on Dara Tah yt ♬ original sound – Dara Tah

There was also a general consensus amongst many that the video was actually staged, with one critic stating, “Remote Papua New Guineans who live in isolated rural communities don’t dress like this anymore. Please refrain from exaggerating the lifestyle of our remote people. You can film better community-based content and not misleading ones such as this.”