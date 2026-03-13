Iran’s New Supreme Leader Issues First Statement, Vows Revenge

Mojtaba Khamenei became the new Supreme Leader of Iran, following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his father. There were no statements from him after he was chosen, but now, there is finally a message from him.

Mojtaba did not appear in person, but rather, had his written statement read on state television, as reported by CNN. Here, he touched upon his feelings about the war, demanded reparations, and talked about the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

A Telegram channel run by his office quickly spread this message, and it also came with an image of handwriting samples. One belonged to Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic and its first Supreme Leader, another to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and another to Mojtaba.

🚨🇮🇷 4 days after his appointment, the world finally got Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s first message. But he didn’t appear on video or release audio. Just a lengthy written statement that was read out on state TV. The message: he saw his father’s dead body with… https://t.co/eyLykIUPj6 pic.twitter.com/VZnPahpVpm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 12, 2026

He mentioned how he became aware of his appointment, as reported by BBC: “I learned about the result of the vote of the esteemed Assembly of Experts at the same time as you and through the Islamic Republic’s television.”

Mojtaba also claimed that they should use the “lever of blocking the Strait of Hormuz” as “the enemy is highly vulnerable there.” He even stressed that U.S. military bases in the region could face retaliation from Iran.

He further added, “We share land or maritime borders with 15 neighboring countries and have always sought warm and constructive relations with all of them…These countries must clarify their stance toward the aggressors against our homeland and the killers of our people.”

“I advise them to close those bases as soon as possible.”

Mojtaba did not back out of mentioning revenge either. BBC highlights Mojtaba stating, “the crimes against children, such as the deliberate crime at the Minab school,” later promising revenge, as pointed out by CNN.

Arash Azizi, an Iran analyst, does not expect reform from the new leader. He claimed Mojtaba’s statements provide “very little hope to Iranians for a better future.”

Azizi told CNN, “It is instead full of threats and bravado, including the hackneyed threat of the attempt to destroy Israel and forcing the US bases out of the region. In short, it offers Iranians and Iran’s neighbors in the region nothing short of eternal strife.”

President Trump called the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iranian Supreme Leader “unacceptable,” dubbing him a “lightweight” who the Iranian government is “wasting” time on. “He’s going to have to get approval from us. If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to… pic.twitter.com/uh5UZroWp6 — AF Post (@AFpost) March 9, 2026

Previously, Donald Trump had showcased his dissatisfaction with the selection of Mojtaba as the heir to Ayatollah. While talking to Fox News, he stated, “I don’t believe he can live in peace.”

He even said, “I was disappointed because we think it’s gonna lead to just more of the same problem for the country. So I was disappointed to see their choice.”