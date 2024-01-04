Internet Slams Khloe Kardashian for This Weird Move With Her Brother Rob Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is renowned for her role on the hit reality television series - The Kardashians. She’s usually caught in drama between her sisters: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. The mother of two is known to have a close-knit bond with each of her sisters and actively shares her love and appreciation for them on her social media platforms. But, there’s one more person she’s extremely close with, and it’s none other than her brother, Rob Kardashian. Although he’s the most reserved member of the Kardashian clan. Khloe is the only sister with whom Rob shares such a strong bond. While some fans have appreciated their bond on social media, a few others questioned their 'relationship'.

Netizens on Reddit recounted an episode of the show that captured Khloe and Rob having an “incest-like” conversation. The thread recounted several moments between the siblings from season 9 of the show. Initially, one of the episodes from the season saw Khloe playfully urging her brother not to give her attitude. It was what came after that left fans baffled.

Things took a weird turn as Rob iterated his sister’s remarks: “And if I do [give Khloe attitude]…I will reduce the size of my p****.” Khloe snidely remarked: “You don’t have a p****, you have a c***.” Shortly after this dramatic exchange, the duo shared a warm embrace while bringing up Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom.

But that wasn’t all Odom thought. As per the ‘Good American’ mogul, Odom thought she’d eventually marry her brother, Rob. Without missing a beat, Rob said: “It’s not gonna happen.” Khloe asked: “You won’t f*** me?" An uncomfortable Rob replied, “I couldn’t even look at you when you say that…” This did not sit well with netizens online as they took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the clip.

One person said: "Joking or not, looking your brother in the eye and saying, ‘you won’t f*** me?’ is wild.” A shellshocked fan wrote, “Khloe asked Rob that? That is so gross.” A third one added: “Khloe is always the one doing those weird ‘incest’ jokes, it’s very disgusting.” A fourth one remarked: “This is just not ok. Khloe and Rob’s relationship creeps me out!”

A final one pointed out: “Even the sisters’ relationship like the constant sexual innuendos is disgusting.” Likewise, there were many comments about their relationship which found fans rather disturbed. Nonetheless, Khloe and Rob are generally known to have a healthy bond with each other with their children often having playdates. Neither Khloe nor Rob nor their representatives have commented on the matter.

