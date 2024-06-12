Internet Slams ‘Hypocrisy’ of Trump Supporters in Hunter Biden’s Trial: "Bile, Bogus Victimhood"

Social media users who support former President Donald Trump swiftly celebrated Hunter Biden's conviction on federal gun charges for concealing his drug use while buying a firearm. This was despite their vile and persistent protests during Trump's trial, claiming that the former president's felonies were the product of an erroneous judge and an intrinsically defective system. Users quickly took to social media to expose the hypocrisy.

There’s a touching naïveté to people thinking that the Hunter Biden guilty verdicts will somehow take the wind out of Trump’s claims that the justice system

is rigged against him. His supporters don’t do logic or consistency, just bile & bogus victimhood. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 11, 2024

"If you send Hunter Biden down, then you have to send Trump down. If you wouldn’t dream of entertaining Hunter Biden as a credible leader should he ever turn his hand to politics… then why the hell would you put your future in the hands of a fellow felon? Same rules apply," a user commented. "There’s a touching naïveté to people thinking that the Hunter Biden guilty verdicts will somehow take the wind out of Trump’s claims that the justice system is rigged against him. His supporters don’t do logic or consistency, just bile & bogus victimhood," another user slammed.

Notice what you don’t see outside of the courthouse after Hunter Biden was found guilty on all three charges in his gun case:



-Nobody is crying or melting down.



-Nobody is screaming and threatening the prosecutor.



-Nobody is calling the trial “rigged.”pic.twitter.com/fMzhzLGuTi — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 11, 2024

A user took a shot at MAGA, saying, "If you think it’s 'unfair' for us to call convicted felon Donald Trump a convicted felon, but fair for you to use the conviction of Hunter Biden to imply that Joe Biden is somehow 'guilty' too, congratulations, you are an idiot, an a**hole & you’re in a f**king cult. A dumb one." Many users also commented on the hypocrisy of Trump supporters cheering for Hunter's conviction when it has been made on gun control-related regulations.

If Hunter Biden can go to jail over three gun charges, Trump can go to jail for launching a Coup, For paying hush Money, For Stealing Classified Documents and for the Fake Elector Scheme as well as him threatening the Georgia SoS to find him 11.480 votes. — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) June 11, 2024

Another user attacked, "Just three points on Hunter Biden's conviction: •Most MAGAs oppose gun background checks, but celebrate his gun conviction •A Trump appointed prosecutor convicted him, but suddenly MAGAs find no conflict •No Dem claims this is a witch hunt. This is how *normal* people behave." A user slammed, "The utter hypocrisy of the right celebrating Hunter Biden being convicted on…….gun charges. I’m cool with it, but they holler like hit dogs when we talk about gun regulations."

Hunter Biden was found guilty of three charges by a jury of American citizens.



That's how this works, MAGA. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 11, 2024

House Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin also slammed this hypocrisy while testifying in front of the House Rules Committee, The New Republic reported. “Hunter Biden was just convicted of every single count that was brought against him by the U.S. Department of Justice,” Raskin said.

“I have not heard a single Democrat—anywhere in the country—cry fraud, cry fixed, cry rigged, cry kangaroo court, or cry any of the many epithets that our colleagues have mobilized against the U.S. Department of Justice and our federal court system, despite the fact that Donald Trump was not even tried in federal court. That was at the state level.”

After that, Raskin continued to make parallels between Trump's trial and the trial of the first son, asserting that each had the right to a jury of his peers, counsel, and a presumption of innocence. “And in both cases, a jury unanimously found against the defendant on all counts in both cases. And compare and contrast the difference in reaction between the Republicans and the Democrats,” Raskin said.