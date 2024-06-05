Internet Slams Hunter Biden, as Donald Trump Gets Convicted: "Lock Them Up in the Same Cell"

Just days after a historic first—the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Hunter Biden, is set to become the first child of an incumbent President to be a defendant when jury selection starts on Monday. As per Reuters, Hunter faces a criminal trial on firearms charges.

Federal prosecutors are expected to delve into graphic details of his cocaine addiction, which might provide fodder for those opposing his father's candidacy for president. Netizens mocking Trump said they wanted him to be cell mates with Hunter.

I am definitely not voting for Hunter Biden for President. Thanks for clearing that up Fox. https://t.co/xx8Qiiaj7V — Dr. Rob Davidson MD, MPH (@DrRobDavidson) May 30, 2024



User @DrRobDavidson mocked the Fox News coverage on Hunter, opining "I am definitely not voting for Hunter Biden for President. Thanks for clearing that up Fox." Other users also followed suit on X. @Love_in_Time_ tweeted, "I'm not voting for Hunter either. But I am voting for his father." @DoubleTriple_OG echoed, "Same. If he is guilty then lock him up too. Hunter and Trump can be cellmates." @lincolnispissed called out the news channel and asserted, "Fox News being forced to say something true about Trump is entertaining."

Same. If he is guilty then lock him up too. Hunter and trump can be cellmates — Paul (@DoubleTriple_OG) May 30, 2024

Trolling the outlet, @cuchulain9 added, "I guess Hunter will have to drop out of the Presidential race!" Another user, @jack_hallen, criticized, "I don't care about Hunter Biden. MAGA GOP has nothing on this stupid tactic. But, we haven't even started the real investigations on money that Trump received in the WH along with Jared and Ivanka! #VoteBlue so we can get back on track to doing real business for the USA!"

I don't care about Hunter Biden. MAGA GOP has nothing on this stupid tactic. BUT, we haven't even started the real investigations on money that Trump received in the WH along with Jared and Ivanka! #VoteBlue so we can get back on track to doing real business for the USA! — Jackson Van Hallen (Republican / Not MAGA) (@jack_hallen) May 30, 2024

Hunter has entered a 'not-guilty' plea to three federal criminal counts about his acquisition of a Colt revolver in.38 caliber in 2018. U.S. Special Counsel, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, charged him in September for lying about using illegal narcotics at the time he purchased the handgun and for having the weapon in his possession for 11 days without authorization.

The high-profile businessman could spend up to 25 years in jail, as per the Department of Justice, if found guilty of the charges.

Trump says he's the victim of political prosecutions hatched by Biden/Dems.



Important to note: Hunter Biden goes on trial Monday on federal gun charges (rarely tried in court) brought by a Trump-appointed prosecutor, overseen by a Trump-appointed judge, under a Biden DOJ. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 30, 2024

According to ABC News, on Monday, Hunter made a strong request to an appeals court to postpone the Delaware trial, which is scheduled to start next month. His defense lawyers contended that the trial doesn't need to begin on the federal court presiding over the case's June 3 date. They further pointed to the brief interval between the commencement of the Delaware trial and the California tax trial.

His attorneys wanted the whole 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to consider their request to dismiss the prosecution's case. A three-judge panel dismissed it and stated that the court lacked authority to review the case, without ruling on the merits of his arguments. In light of the harsh criticism over the plea agreement from Trump and other Republicans, Hunter's lawyers have maintained that the prosecutors gave in to political pressure to indict him.

Hunter Biden engaged in tax evasion, falsified tax records, illegal possession of a weapon, lied to prosecutors about illegal drug usage, money laundered through shell companies, took bribes.



No conviction. Yet.



Add him to the list of who Republicans will go after when we win… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2024

Additionally, they contested David Weiss's appointment as special counsel to oversee the prosecution, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware. The evidence against Hunter, according to the trial, is 'overwhelming' given the cocaine residue discovered in the bag in which he kept his revolver.

Last year, it appeared the probe would be concluded with a plea agreement, but the deal fell apart when a judge questioned it. As per the agreement, Hunter would have been placed on two years of probation following his guilty plea to misdemeanor tax charges.