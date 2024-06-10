Internet Recalls 'KUWTK' Early Days as Rob Jenner Shares Pic of Dream in Kris Jenner's Former House

Rob Kardashian has become an internet sensation amongst Kardashian fans ever since he posted this. The not-so-active member of the Kardashian family and alum of Keeping Up With the Kardashians took to Instagram, to share a photo of his daughter. The post featured Dream Kardashian, aged 7, posing inside their $7.2 million Los Angeles home. Rob co-parents Dream with Blac Chyna after the two parted their ways.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

In the first picture of the Instagram carousel, Dream rests on the staircase within the house, as she checks her phone out. Flaunting loose hair and blue-painted nails, the young celebrity is dressed in a blue tee, jeans, and coordinating Nike sneakers, she effortlessly radiated a casual yet stylish aura. In the subsequent shot, Dream revealed the back of her T-shirt, adorned with the message "Protect what you love" alongside a graphic depiction of a shark. Rob also captioned the post writing the same as the t-shirt graphic. In Rob's first picture, positioned behind Dream, was a substantial framed artwork featuring Mickey Mouse dominating the canvas, encircled by a contemporary collage that caught his fans' attention. "Look at that huge Disney print in the back lol," one person pointed as reported by The U.S. Sun. Another asked, "Has he decorated the whole house for Dream?" as people noticed the interior decor of the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Back in 2022, Rob had specially hired interior decorators to cater to the choices of Dream. Kardashian also posted a series of photos revealing the renovation of his home. This property was formerly owned by the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner and holds a unique connection with the past of the clan. The fans were quick to point out the similarities as they recalled the checkered floor in Dream's recent picture. Many recognized it as the family home featured in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kardashian, dream daddy (@robkardashianofficial)

Back when the house was renovated, Rob captioned the carousel, "Thank you so much to @jeffleatham and his wonderful team for always making the Christmas vibe perfect in my house every year. My daughter is about to be so happy. She wanted a rainbow Disney princess tree so that's what she gets. Sending love to all." as reported by Hello magazine.

Kris Jenner with her granddaughter Dream Kardashian. 😍🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/JJTzgcVBIf — Kim Kardashian Fan (@KimKardashian6) May 3, 2023

Back in 2020, Kim Kardashian also shared the house video on her Instagram Stories and mentioned, "So, I just got to my brother's house and God, the nostalgia here is insane. Guys, do you remember this kitchen just from filming?" As she said this, the SKIMS founder moved the camera to place a hint of the memorable black-and-white checkered flooring, the same as could be witnessed presently in Rob's social media post. Indeed a blast from the past.