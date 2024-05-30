Internet Reacts To The Video That Donald Trump Wants 'Banned' From the Internet Before the Election

Donald Trump is once again at the center of controversy, as reports emerge that he is seeking to ban a video showcasing him having a cheerful conversation with Jeffrey Epstein. The video, which has surfaced online, shows Trump and Epstein indulging in light-hearted banter, a stark contrast to the serious allegations surrounding Epstein’s criminal activities. With the upcoming election, Trump is curious to distance himself from any association with Epstein, fearing the video could damage his political aspirations.

BREAKING: Trump wants this video Banned from the internet before the Election



Trump insiders told us, "Trump hates this video." pic.twitter.com/3sm7arMsDq — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) May 25, 2024

The video has ignited a flurry of reactions online. One user expressed their disgust, writing, “I am disgusted by his mouth, his facial expressions. It betrays his greed for power in general & for power over women.” another user added, “He still dances the same.”

Another one said, “‘I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’ - Donald Trump speaking about his old pal Jeffrey Epstein in 2002.”

Trump’s relationship with Epstein has always been a point of contention. Despite describing Epstein as ‘ a terrific guy’ in the past, Trump has tried to distance himself from the infamous financier, especially after Epstein's criminal activities came to light.

As per Newsweek, before his presidency, Trump was known to have met Epstein on several occasions, attending several events together. Flight logs revealed that Trump, along with his ex-wife Marla Maples and children Tiffany and Eric, flew on Epstein’s private jets several times, first appearing in 1993.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” - Donald Trump speaking about his old pal Jeffrey Epstein in 2002 pic.twitter.com/WF0NhgA8iO — SOS (@sos432) May 25, 2024

Trump’s interview from 2002 further complicates his denials. He said back then, “Known Jeff for fifteen years…He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many are younger. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

As per The Independent, while Trump is named in the court documents regarding Epstein, there is no solid indication that he committed any wrongdoing. However, the testimony of Johanna Sjoberg (an alleged victim of Epstein) claims otherwise. She testified, “Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to -- I don’t recall the name of the casino, but -- we’ll go to the casino," although she clarified that she never met Trump personally.

The relationship between Trump and Epstein reportedly soured before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. However, Epstein allegedly maintained connections with Trump’s inner circle during the 2016 presidential campaign, arranging meetings with Trump’s campaign backers.

A Trump spokesperson said, “...None of these people were Trump campaign officials, and President Trump banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.” Moreover, his son, Donald Trump Jr, tweeted back then, “The left is so much more upset that Trump isn’t on the Epstein Island list than they are with the actual democrat elite pedophiles who are on the list & who took part in child molestation.”