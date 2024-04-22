Internet Reacts to Poll Results Claiming People Prefer Trump Over Biden: "They Are Playing Games"

Donald Trump continues to dominate the poll results over his political rival Joe Biden. Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, the Republican front-runner is being liked by Americans more than his Democrat counterpart, suggests CNN. However, it's worth noting that the situation was reversed in 2020 and the internet shared their opinions on X.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

On X, formerly Twitter, American commentator and media personality Benny Johnson shared a video clip of CNN's brand new poll results, and captioned, "Heard on CNN: 'Donald Trump is, in fact, better liked than he was four years ago and is better liked than Joe Biden is right now.'" People weighed in on the results in the post's comment section.

An X user, @FrankFencepost6, alleged, "They're playing this game again to make the steal look good." Another social media user, @laurahollis61, pointed out, "Just wait. They don't know the half of it." @loveforother rationalized, "Interesting observation. Public perception can fluctuate over time. It's crucial to focus on policies and actions rather than solely on popularity."

Heard on CNN:



“Donald Trump is, in fact, better liked than he was four years ago and is better liked than Joe Biden is right now”



pic.twitter.com/fLLCZFH7Jd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 21, 2024

Meanwhile, @Stoked_on_Earth, asked, "I really want to know who this 43% are! Do they just call themselves to beef up Joe Biden's numbers? I'm thinking in actuality Biden's numbers are more like 10%." A Trump supporter, @seanmcbride16, added, "And this CNN pole is not a fair representation of how much better liked he actually is."

We are 6 months to election day. We’ll wait in our basements… — The Political Geek (@PoliticalGeek01) April 21, 2024

@LuillyDRR dismissed the poll results, "It seems to me that that is not the reality, I will vote for Trump but I think Biden will win if things continue as they are." A user, @VidsStation24, remarked, "It's worth noting shifts in public opinion over time, and polling data can provide insights into how individuals perceive political figures."

@ZafarGoya recognized Trump's continued popularity in the poll results, "It's fascinating to witness the shifting landscape of public opinion. The recent surge in Donald Trump's popularity compared to four years ago, and even eclipsing Joe Biden's current approval rating, suggests a strong resonance with certain segments of the population."

The referendum is on Biden and terrible Democrat policies this election.



No matter how much they want to say it’s about Trump. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) April 21, 2024

For the past many months, the Republican front-runner's public approval gained momentum more than the 81-year-old. Up until April 2024, while Biden's poll results increased slightly, people still continued to favor Trump, even by 1%, according to a new survey by The New York Times and Siena College.

Trump's 46% and Biden's 45% edge may not be a tie in a literal sense but it's still an improvement for the current POTUS from late February, where the former president was at 48% and Biden at 43% shortly before he [Trump] became the presumptive Republican nominee.

A registered voter Beth Prevost, a 59-year-old hairdresser and independent voter in Windsor Locks, Conn., her inclination is more towards Biden in a possible rematch between "the lesser of the two evils." She added, "You can recover from bad policies, but you can't recover from a bad heart. And Donald Trump has a bad heart."

The issues that played a significant role in deciding these polls were the economy and immigration. "Voters who think the cost of living is rising support Trump over Biden, 56% to 32%," said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. Meanwhile, those who feel the cost of living is easing or staying the same support Biden over Trump, 94% to 6% and 67% to 18%," per The Hill.