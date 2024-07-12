Internet Reacts to Biden Team’s Reaction When He Called Kamala Vice President Trump: “This Is Hilarious”

President Joe Biden's recent verbal slip-up at a NATO summit press conference has lit up the internet with a flood of super hilarious reactions. The huge blunder happened when Biden accidentally called Vice President, Kamala Harris, "Vice President Trump." The moment quickly went viral on social media. One account, @EndWokeness, posted a video capturing the incident, captioning it, "The reaction from Biden's team when he called Kamala "Vice President Trump" ABSOLUTELY PRICELESS."

The reactions from Twitter users were swift and varied. @ValentinaForSOS exclaimed, "I love seeing Democrats freak out!" while @JoinPatriots chimed in with, "The chaos. It's beautiful. Vote Trump!" @Hilaritopia summed up the sentiment of many, stating simply, "This is hilarious." Some users saw the slip as more than just a simple mistake. @Warghazm boldly claimed, "I believe Biden endorsed TRUMP." Others used the opportunity to criticize the administration more broadly. @GuitarDave55 wrote, "Biden's team have executed a major fraud on the American people and they should be thrown in prison for treason. Out of their personal lust for power, team Biden masked Joe Biden's mental incapacities from the public, resulting in the current dismal state of America."

The reactions weren't all negative, though. Some users found humor in the situation. @Rajyasree quipped, "Lady Gaga's Poker Face being displayed here," referring to the reactions of Biden's team. @DewyGrassBlades offered a more conspiratorial take: "I'm convinced we're being mass manipulated again. They lifted the dementia curtain and are putting on a sick show to suit their agenda. Is it real or is he acting?" Other users focused on the reactions of Biden's team members. @vortogen joked, "Pretty sure Antony Blinken went straight from here to scream into a pillow. #POTUS." @florida_frozen observed, "Blinkin looks down, but Lloyd Austin is just sitting there vacant. He's a cow in a field."

During a tense press conference at the 75th NATO summit, Biden slipped up while discussing his potential resignation and Kamala Harris's qualifications. "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she was qualified to be president," he said. It wasn't his only verbal stumble of the day—he earlier mixed up Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with "President Putin" before correcting himself.

The press conference was supposed to highlight Biden's foreign policy chops. Instead, it stirred up talk about whether he's up for another term. Biden brushed off doubts, insisting, "I've not had any of my European allies come up and say, 'Joe, don't run'. What I've heard them say is, 'You've got to win'." The incident has fueled more chatter about Biden's fitness for office. Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut tweeted, "We must put forth the strongest candidate possible to confront the threat posed by Trump's promised MAGA authoritarianism. I no longer believe that is Joe Biden," as per The Guardian.