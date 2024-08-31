Internet Mocks Trump's Video of Boarding a Plane as He Looks ‘Weak' and 'Disheveled’

At 78 years old, former President Donald Trump is now the oldest person to secure a US presidential nomination. As November is coming closer, the election campaign appears to be taking a major toll on him, both physically and mentally. Recently, Trump traveled to Michigan, a battleground state where Kamala Harris is currently leading. Amid this, a video clip of Trump went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), sparking intense reactions. In the comments, netizens noticed his way of walking and remarked about his decreasing stamina, as reported by OK! Magazine.

A popular attorney and X user, Ron Filipkowski, took to his X account and shared a video clip of Trump climbing the stairs of an airplane. Along with the video clip, he wrote, "Diaper Donnie heads to Michigan today. Once again without his soulmate Melania." In the comment section, several users mocked the former President as one X user wrote, "Disheveled Trump, looking weak and tired, barely manages to drag himself up the steps to his plane. Interesting how the media stopped caring about the age of presidential candidates once Biden stepped aside."

Another X user wrote, "Is it just me, or did Trump look like he was gasping for breath when the tired old man made it to the top of the stairs? He should try riding a bike—like Biden." A third person commented, "Wow he looks rough. This is how you know he's worried. No way he would tire himself out if he thought he was really leading. He'd still be playing golf every day." Another person chimed in and wrote, "He looks beat and tired and lonely! Melania wouldn’t even travel in the same SUV with him and why would she?? He is crass and obnoxious and cheated on her with a Porn star!!"

Earlier in March, retired Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Lance Dodes shared his concern about Trump. Dodes said, "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality." As reported by Newsweek, he continued, "If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office." Several other mental health professionals have also criticized the former president's cognitive decline.

However, Trump has always claimed that his health has been excellent throughout the years. He also posted a letter from his New Jersey doctor, Bruce Arnonwald, praising his fitness for his age. The letter read, "I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."