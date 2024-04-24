Internet Makes Fun of Melania Trump’s Rare Social Media Post: ‘Stockholm Syndrome Statement’

Social media users took advantage of Melania Trump's first online remarks in over a month and a half to make fun of the former first lady. Over the weekend, Melania—who has occasionally separated herself from her husband Donald Trump's campaign—shared a recent Fox News piece headlined, "Melania Trump says US 'must unite' ahead of Mar-a-Lago Log Cabin Republicans event."

The former first lady wrote alongside the essay, "As we look toward the future and the challenges that lie ahead, we must come together around the principles of liberty, justice, and patriotism," per Raw Story.

How old was Barron when Donald was uniting with Stormy Daniels around the principals of mushrooms 🍄 and rolled-up copies of Forbes magazine? https://t.co/6YI32n99UE — Nameless Cynic (@NamelessCynic) April 22, 2024

She then added, "By uniting in our common goals, we can create a brighter and more promising future for all." Online critics took to X, formerly Twitter, to mock Donald's wife. "Look kids, Melania Trump showing what a Stockholm Syndrome Statement looks like," a user slammed on X.

Another user slammed the suspicious nature of the post, writing on X, "The timing is a veiled attempt to show she is still engaged in the campaign. Plus her check must’ve cleared. But we are not fooled. As this posts, her smelly husband is preparing to hear the case against him for paying a pornstar to keep quiet while she was home nursing her son." Another user slammed the Trumps, writing on X, "We have no common goals with your family or what it stands for."

As we look ahead to all my husband’s lies being challenged… I’m planning a YUGE celebration at each and every guilty verdict’s rendering. BYOB! https://t.co/US6UFCsHsi — Natasha (@mspaaka) April 21, 2024

A user mocked Melania's previous attempt to copy Michelle Obama's speech, writing on X, "Who did she steal that from or who wrote it?" Another user used a similar suggestion, saying on X, "I'd bet $100 that she didn't write that. Some ghostwriter did that for her." Another slammed Donald, saying on X, "Your broke, criminal, convicted rapist sugar daddy isn’t a patriot."

Another user took a shot at Melania's 'future' comment, suggesting on X, "Yes. And a couple of guilty verdicts would help." Another user slammed the former first lady's fashion faux pas of 2018, when she wore the infamous 'I don't care' jacket, writing on X, "ChatGPT, Give me a long word salad to express, 'I don't care.'"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Melania is probably closely following Donald's criminal trial, a former assistant of hers has revealed. Melania, 53, will be "watching every ounce" of her husband's hush money trial, according to Stephanie Grisham, who worked as her press secretary and chief of staff in the East Wing, per PEOPLE. She claimed Melania seems to be waiting for one thing to be made clear: the proof. “I can guarantee [Melania] is watching every ounce of coverage and when that [information about Pecker’s private email] came out, it piqued her interest," Grisham asserted.

It’s true. Once again, the majority of the country will vote against your husband. That’s how we unite to protect democracy.



From him. And you. https://t.co/rCcgqD1B28 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 21, 2024

“Melania is very much about proof, show proof,” Grisham continued. “And so if some more damaging stuff should come out that she didn’t know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here, about Stormy especially.”