Internet Laughs at Trump Jr. Committing a M**d*r on Live TV: “The Trump Family Is Full of Legends”

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, recently found himself at the center of social media attention. At the Republican National Convention, Trump Jr. had a heated exchange with a reporter who questioned his father's "divisive figure" as president, as per The Daily Beast. The video was posted by the account @libsoftiktok and the caption said, "Donald Trump Jr. just committed a mrdr on live TV," using asterisks to censor the word "murder." This provocative phrasing set the tone for the ensuing online discussion.

Donald Trump Jr. just committed a m*rd*r on live TV 🤣pic.twitter.com/qpUltM7FEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024

Twitter users jumped right in on this one. Lots of them were backing Trump Jr.'s way of handling what they see as a tough media situation. @mikelinsf commented, "I'm still not voting for @realDonaldTrump but can #appreciate a good #slaying of mainstream media." Others felt the same way, seeing the exchange as a fair response to what they viewed as media bias. Some also compared Trump Jr. to his father in their reactions. @Abukhadija1993 remarked, "Like father like son.@libsoftiktok @realDonaldTrump," suggesting sarcastically that the younger Trump was following in his father's footsteps in terms of media relations.

The intensity of the interaction was noted by several commenters. @Jordan_Clark96 observed, "The level of restraint he showed is impressive." This comment hints at the charged nature of the exchange while praising Trump Jr.'s composure. Enthusiasm for Trump Jr.'s performance was evident in many responses. @PabloPaulamell exclaimed, "Bravo, Donald Trump Jr.!!!! Bravo!!!! Cabal MSM has got to go!!! Go White Hats!!!! MSM POOR BABIES!!! AWWwhhhhhh..."

Bravo, Donald Trump Jr.!!!! Bravo!!!! Cabal MSM has got to go!!! Go White Hats!!!! MSM POOR BABIES!!! AWWwhhhhhh... https://t.co/njBtw3A1GF — Pablohikes (@PabloPaulamell) July 15, 2024

This colorful reaction reflects the strong emotions stirred by the incident among Trump supporters. @JasonLedesma194 wrote in support to Trump Jr. stating, "He’s not wrong @BarackObama started that ICE program and I believe he deported more immigrants than President Biden and Trump. @MSNBC. stop denying the truth even though it maybe hard to handle lol. This Democratic Party is not the same when I was a kid and even years past."

This is how everyone should treat the media; with derision and contempt.

Dismiss them as you would a 7-11 crackhead asking for change and continue pumping gas. https://t.co/qjwlUb8f4D — 4thIndustrialSavage (@Savage4th) July 15, 2024

Some users took a more aggressive stance towards the media. @Savage4th advised, "This is how everyone should treat the media; with derision and contempt. Dismiss them as you would a 7-11 crackhead asking for change and continue pumping gas." Not all reactions were supportive, however. Some users questioned the framing of the incident. @WorkInThaMornin quipped, "Is the murderer in the room with us right now?" This sarcastic comment suggests skepticism about the severity of the exchange.

Some people viewed the incident as a chance to learn about how media and public figures can interact better. @TravisGrantham commented, "A lesson in dealing with lying legacy media hacks. Well done!" This view sees Trump Jr.'s actions as a good example of how to deal with tough media situations. @shelf_life64 summed up a common sentiment among supporters, stating, "That's the way to treat activists masquerading as journalists!" this suggested that some people think that media figures act more like activists than neutral reporters.