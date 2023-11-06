Ana Navarro Threatens to Quit Podcast During Lively Exchange With ‘The View’ Producer

On a recent episode of The View, co-host Ana Navarro got into an argument with the show's executive producer, Brian Teta. The incident occurred after Teta remarked about their behind-the-scenes podcast Behind the Table. It provided a glimpse into the show's off-camera interactions, per The Sun.

Navarro and Teta had a casual conversation on the Behind-the-Table podcast episode. Their chemistry on-air is well-known, with witty banter and playful teasing. However, during this particular podcast, a comment from Teta sparked a humorous yet heated debate.

Navarro started the conversation on The View by expressing her delight at the podcast's Spanish reviews. She even went so far as to threaten to leave the podcast if the Spanish segment was removed, which Teta took in stride. "Well, I have to listen to it now and find what it was and whether or not it was insulting," he joked, to which Navarro responded jokingly, "I said for them to say bad things about you in Spanish." To this, Brian replied, "Oh, for the love of God!"

During the same podcast, the pair discussed their previous disagreement about Navarro's Halloween costume, shedding light on their opposing viewpoints. Ana had dressed up as the famous Spanish actress Charo, which irritated Teta, who preferred a different TV character, Lucille Ball from the 1950s show I Love Lucy. Navarro defended her decision by emphasizing the importance of Latina representation, which Teta agreed with.

Despite their disagreement, Teta explained his dissatisfaction with Charo's character choice, emphasizing the inconsistency with her co-stars' TV character costumes. "My issue with it was that Charo wasn't really a character - she was a guest star on The Love Boat...Everybody else was acting as TV characters on TV shows that were on every week," he said.

Furthermore, during another podcast, Navarro expressed concern about the state of the podcast studio's panels, which were "barely hanging on for dear life," and insisted, "You need to spend more money." Brian also brought up a previous episode where Navarro asked him if she was being paid her worth. He assured her she was, though Navarro still took another jab at her colleague. "The only reason I agree to do this podcast is because I get to bully you. I think that's why Joy [Behar] does it, too," she added, mentioning her co-host. The producer stated, "Yes I know, it's a perk."

It's worth noting that this was not an isolated incident. Navarro expressed her displeasure in another podcast episode when a Spanish curse word was bleeped out during a live show. Her annoyance emphasized the complexities of language and cultural expression on television. According to The Sun, she accused Teta of becoming the "word police." She stated, "You have become the word police, and I think I'm on the profile list…This is not racial profiling; it's lingual profiling."

