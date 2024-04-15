Internet Labels Trump a 'Pathological Liar' After He Claims to Be the 'Most Honest Guy in the World'

Donald Trump received a lot of backlash on social media after referring to himself as "perhaps the most honest guy almost in the world." Given his long history of lying, his detractors found this claim very hard to believe. Trump delivered the statement while speaking at a rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, where he claimed that he was tested more than anybody else while serving as president of the United States.

A Washington Post count indicates that in his four years as president, Trump made 30,573 misleading or inaccurate statements. Trump made this allegation just two days before his first criminal court case, which is scheduled for trial on Monday, and three additional criminal cases that are anticipated to be heard in other courts, per CNN. In a case that may eventually cost him close to half a billion dollars in fines, penalties, and interest, he was also found guilty of fraud in February. Despite all of these indictments and a total of 88 criminal charges, Trump also made the false claim that "they've found nothing."

On X, formerly Twitter, Trump's detractors were waiting for him with a fact-check. "This should go without saying to anyone with an IQ higher than a kumquat's: Only a pathological liar would say such a thing," a user slammed him on X. "Narrator: Trump is the most documented liar in American political history. Number two is not even close," another user commented on X.

"Deranged. What else can one say," another commentator mocked Trump on X. "During his presidency, he told 30,573 LIES. He has never stopped lying," a user said on X, quoting the Washington Post story. "Even his 'supporters' laughed at that. They know he’s a liar. They don’t care. They’ve convinced themselves it’s ok because that’s how he 'owns the libs'," a user said, mocking Trump's supporters on X.

"The only people who run around bragging about being honest are people who are rarely, if ever, actually honest about anything. It's along the lines of actual geniuses never bringing up that they're geniuses," a user mocked on X, while also taking a dig at Trump's claim of being a 'stable genius.' Another user slammed on X, "Trump sits on a throne of lies #LockHimUpAlready." A user took a shot at the cases against him, saying on X, "All the court cases against the defendant would prove otherwise."

On Monday, the country will surpass a historic milestone as it hosts the first-ever criminal trial of a former president, CNN reported. The case is fraught with dire consequences, as Trump could be reelected to the presidency a year from now. Unlike historically less stable democracies, the United States is not used to seeing its past chiefs of state put on trial.

Although the specifics of this case and Trump's wider legal issues are distinct, this new precedent raises the prospect that future presidents may face less of a hurdle when it comes to becoming the subject of judicial investigations. Trump has already issued a warning, stating that if he is elected president in November, he would use his powers to pursue his enemies, including the Biden family, and devote his second term to "retribution."