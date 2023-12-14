Former President Donald Trump has been quite busy lately with his active involvement in the political realm. The former Head of State and his campaign are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, set for the following year. Furthermore, he’s been kept on his toes via the string of legal affairs he has to tend to. Be it the Classified Documents Case Trial or the Civil Fraud Case Trial, he’s barely got time for any other matters. But it seems like he did take out some time for the sake of a cognitive test.

According to The Hill reports, the GOP representative was last seen addressing supporters in Iowa on Wednesday. During his speech, Trump admitted to taking a physical exam and claimed he passed with “flying colors.” Furthermore, he threw shade at President Joe Biden and said that anyone running for president must be “forced to take” a cognitive exam.

Well, as mentioned earlier, Trump did just that and alleged that Biden “cannot pass a cognitive exam.” Trump said with elation, "But I took a cognitive exam, and I aced it.” This earned him a loud cheer of encouragement from the eagerly listening crowd of supporters and well-wishers

Nonetheless, Trump has often boasted of taking a cognitive exam many times in the past. One of the first few times he talked about the test was somewhere around 2020, as reported by ABC News. The former President made claims about the test in a week at two different interviews. In one such interview, the twice-impeached former President described the nature of his test. Trump talked about the difficulty and nature of the questions one could expect.

He explained: “The first questions are very easy; the last questions are much more difficult.” Trump continued: “It’s like, you’ll go, ‘Person. Woman. Man, camera, TV’.” He recalled being asked to repeat the series in an orderly fashion and claimed he did just that without missing a beat. The businessman further notes how it’s “actually not that easy,” but for him, it was a rather small feat.

The former President once again brought up a similar series-type question and strongly claimed that it “wasn’t an easy question.” He elaborates more simply: “In other words, they ask it to you, they give you five names and you have to repeat them. And that’s okay. If you repeat them out of order, that’s okay. But, you know it’s not as good.” The twice-impeached President remarked about the leniency of the examiners while assessing him.

He boasts of a ‘second chance’ concerning a question that one might’ve gotten incorrect on the first try. He said, “When you go back about 20-25 minutes later and they say ‘Go back to that question’ and you go, ‘Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.’ They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?” Momentarily, neither Trump nor his representatives have issued any further comments on the matter.

