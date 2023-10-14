The software company Meta has released 28 AI chatbots that it created from footage of celebrities and other popular individuals. The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner's likeness is uncannily similar to one of them. A selfie video introducing the unsettling 'Kardashian' bot is currently taking the internet by storm. "Hey guys, it's Billie," the AI chatbot greeted its over 126,000 followers on its @yoursisbillie Instagram account in the brief footage. A welcoming caption encouraged visitors to chat with the Jenner doppelganger, "chatting with me is like having an older sister you can talk to, but who can’t steal your clothes."

Also Read: When Kendall Jenner Wore Black Faux Fur Outfit at Beyoncé's Oscars After Party

Billie invited Instagram followers to approach her if they needed guidance by publishing AI-generated images and a video. The account also follows Jenner's official Instagram as well as other Meta domains including Facebook, WhatsApp, and other chatbots. According to its biography, Billie is an "AI managed by Meta" and requests that creators "message [it] to get started." It also describes itself as "your local ride or dies". The content on Billie's Instagram account was "generated by both humans and AI tools," according to a banner that pops up when Instagram users tap "learn more," and Billie is generative AI. “I just want to introduce myself. I am here to chat whenever you want. “Message me for any advice,” Billie, added in the video message. The AI bot also appears to have perfectly replicated Jenner's appearance, mannerisms, and accent in the short clip. “I am ready to talk and I hope to talk to you soon," it signed off with a flying kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

As per the Daily Dot, to record the celebrities' motions and likenesses for six hours, Meta reportedly paid them up to $5 million each. Visual content creator and technology educator, Jules Terpak tested out the AI version of Jenner. It's "your older sister and confidant," Billie said to Terpak as she opened the chat. "Got an issue? You can rely on me," the AI chatbot continued. Billie was perplexed when Terpak replied in slang, "What's up b*tch?" The AI version of Jenner then joked that she cared about Terpak and enquired as to whether the young content creator needed guidance or a safe place to discuss. Terpak then clarified that she and Billie are not friends. Their conversation remained stagnant since the KUWTK alum's AI version just kept grinning on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jules Terpak (@julesterpak)

Also Read: Here's Why Kendall Jenner Can Never Escape The Backlash From Her 2017 Pepsi Commercial

As per The NYPost, the new technology iteration of the reality star left followers frightened and bewildered. “This is honestly scary,” one fan commented. While a second fan wrote, “I don’t like this, I don’t like where the world is heading, I’m not gonna support this.” One disillusioned fan commented, “That is so creepy… I hope it’s Kendall just saying she’s Billie and not an AI-generated video because that’s freaky as hell.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Rocks the Maison Schiaparelli Runway Show in Paris With a 60s Inspired Fashion Look

With responses that reflect their celebrity's personality, these AI bots are designed to respond to user questions and engage them in real-time, naturalistic discussions. During the campaign announcement at the annual Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, last week, Mark Zuckerberg addressed developers saying, “Advances in AI allow us to create different AI personas to help us get different things done. This isn’t just going to be about answering queries. This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”

More from Inquisitr

List of Famous Athletes That Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kendall Jenner Have Dated in the Past

Here's The Reason Why Kendall Jenner Won’t Be Launching Her Own Beauty Brand Anytime Soon