Internet Has Found a Girlfriend for Barron Trump, Calling It a ‘Match Made in Heaven’

Barron Trump is the youngest son of President Donald Trump. His father declared himself king, and MAGA adopted him as a prince. In a bizarre turn of events, MAGA has taken charge of fixing Barron Trump’s dating life.

The youngest son was officially introduced to the world on January 20 during his father’s inaugural ceremony. He was presented to the world as a charming young man who is famous among his female peers.

He is reportedly single, which is not very uncommon at this age since he might just be getting acquainted with his classmates now. Barron Trump is also rather introverted as per his habit of leaving campus as soon as he is done with classes and his preference to stay in his room.

However, the dating status of this 18-year-old kid is a hot topic among MAGA, and his young fans are desperate for him to find a girlfriend. Due to a lack of response from him or his family, the internet took it upon himself to find him a perfect match, and have succeeded as well. The mystery girl whom MAGA sees as perfect for the young man is none other than Princess Leonor of Spain.

Barron Trump and the Princess of Spain Leonor are a match made in heaven. Same age, no previous relationships, good values, good looking and with a powerful family. Prove me wrong. H/T @ArturoVilla_ pic.twitter.com/Vhau1ju9tj — Ada Lluch (@ada_lluch) October 19, 2024

The account behind this discovery went on to justify this match as they both are of the same age, have never had any romantic relationship before, and both come from a powerful families.

Some fans went a step ahead by calling Barron Trump, “Prince Barron” in reference to Donald Trump calling himself King. They added that the union of Prince Trump and Princess Leonor would establish a fantastic new partnership between Spain and the United States.

All this match making, funnily enough, is happening without the consent of their parents or even the involvement of the youngsters.

Luckily, it’s not only us who found it weird. Some X users did come out in opposition to such an idea. Some were weirded out by the idea of a “no prior relationship” point; others stated: “She’s never going to date a Trump when the whole family is considered to be tr*sh.”

The United States is a republic you idiot, not a fucking monarchy. https://t.co/0x2hdSYUFK — Derrick Rowe (@rowe_derrick) October 22, 2024

However, this isn’t the first time the internet wants Barron to find his “princess.” All these efforts are made without considering that he might already have a girlfriend and just doesn’t want to share it with the world.

Princess Leonor is not the only attempt by Barron Trump’s fan club. Republicans on the internet believe they have found “the one” for Barron after a recent magazine cover went viral, and a lot of the conjecture seems to revolve around the young woman’s height.

What New York Magazine is calling “The Cruel Kids’ Table” Carl Benjamin is saying “looks like a modern day Norman Rockwell painting.” pic.twitter.com/6WT2yDzvpQ — DanPietsch🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@DanPietsch) February 1, 2025

An article titled “The Cruel Kids’ Table” appeared in New York Magazine on January 27. It focused on the youthful, self-assured, and casually vicious Trumpers who, after taking over Washington, have their sights set on America.

One of the models in the photo has been proposed as Barron’s girlfriend. It was because she appeared to be taller than the majority of the others in the photo, which would fit Barron’s 6 ‘7 frame.