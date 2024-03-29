Internet Compares Jeffrey Epstein's Case to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ongoing Allegations of Sex Trafficking

The recent sex-trafficking allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs prompted netizens to draw parallels between Combs and the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 for trafficking underage girls for his elite clients. On Monday, March 25, federal agents and US Homeland Security, raided Combs' properties— one in Los Angeles and another in Miami, after the rapper faced multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits in the past months, according to The Independent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Some of the other accusations levied against Combs include sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape. The nature of these allegations echoed the horrors that Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell carried out at their residence in New York and Palm Beach, Florida. This prompted netizens to take to social media and slam the rapper. In a viral post, an X user, @faizansarwar__ shared a throwback clip of rapper Kanye West exposing Combs, "Kanye West told us years ago that Puff Daddy was a Fed, just like how Epstein was. Diddy's job was to collect blackmail on celebrities/wealthy individuals who engaged in homosexual and/or pedophilic activities."

Meanwhile, another user, @austerrewyatt1, pointed out other erring similarities, "Sounds like he took a page out of Jeffrey's playbook. And Jeffrey got it from every intelligence agency in 5 eyes. So basically the raid was just to protect the powerful people he may have videos of. Same as Epstein's island and Manhattan home…They said they found photos and video footage, and we never heard another word about it…"

Additionally, @jackunheard theorized, "Diddy was a frequent Epstein client." A fourth X user, @GardensR4Health sympathized with Usher and Justin Bieber, "This is so sad and so messed up. Diddy is just like Epstein. Just disgusting. PDiddy belongs in jail. Why has Hollywood stayed silent all these years?" Another user, @TKCrecovered assumed, "Maybe he catered [to] the celebs while JE catered the politicians and CEOs and such (if "catering" is even the appropriate word for it)....how many others will be there still to uncover." Predicting that Combs may face the fate as Epstein, @Trump_Hispanics, said "Then Diddy may end up just like Jeffrey Epstein. He is now a problem for them."

😳 OMG poor Usher and Beiber. This is so sad and so messed up. Diddy is just like Epstein. Just disgusting. PDiddy belongs in jail. Why has Hollywood stayed silent all these years? Listen at your own risk…#SeanDiddyCombs #DiddyGate #Diddler #Diddy #SeanCombs pic.twitter.com/ZgBBawFDlJ — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GardensR4Health) March 28, 2024

User @stellaford66 reiterated similar concerns, "Clive Davis is bisexual. Probably on those tapes. DHS probably going in to do clean up on aisle Sean Diddy. The public will never know what’s on those tapes. Same with the Epstein tapes. They have no power over the wealthy if their nasty, illegal behavior is exposed." However, Combs' attorneys have denied the claims against their client despite the allegations. According to ABC News, his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, clarified, "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name." The rapper has not yet been formally charged with a crime.