Insiders Spill Details on Angelina Jolie’s Big Decision to Leave the U.S.

Angelina Jolie has revealed a pivotal decision she has taken for the benefit of her children. She dropped the bomb that she will be moving out of the United States as early as July this year.

Angelina Jolie, who debuted as a child actress, spent her life in front of the camera. Her big decision to move far away from Hollywood has already got netizens discussing the possible reasons that might have impacted her resolution.

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith actress was reportedly waiting for her twins, Vivienne and Knox, to turn 18 to kick off her long-considered strategy.

A source close to Angelina previously had revealed that she never planned to stay in L.A. full-time, according to Fox News.

However, she was fighting an eight-year-long custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt and didn’t have any other choice but to comply.

STAR-SPANGLED SNUB: Actress Angelina Jolie’s next chapter could unfold far from Hollywood. Jolie says she has been waiting for her children to turn 18 before making a long-considered move abroad, explaining, “I love my country, but at this time, I don’t recognize my country.”… pic.twitter.com/CKcZ7gd2dA — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2026

The insider also revealed that Angelina hasn’t decided on any location yet, but is reviewing multiple locations where she would like to settle. “She’s eyeing several locations abroad. She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles,” they stated.

Angelina Jolie’s decision to ditch the U.S. was not taken on a whim. It was long rooted in her desire to provide a secure future for her children.

Angelina Jolie adopted her baby Maddox from an orphanage in Samlout. She later adopted two more children, Zahara and Pax, after getting into a relationship with Brad Pitt. The couple has three biological kids together- Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

a short thread of angelina jolie’s kids clinging onto her idk about you but their body language towards their mother says a lot pic.twitter.com/GFLsNEeWkn — jam (@joliesgem) January 22, 2023

Her priority has always been her kids. In a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she spoke about her decision to take a hiatus from work at a crucial time of her career.

“I needed to be home more with my kids…They’re a bit older, getting more independent. I’m less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they’re old enough to join me at work,” she stated.

She had also hinted at her plans for the next chapter, focusing on peace and privacy away from the hustle and bustle of the movie industry.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be… that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

“I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” she concluded.