Insider Warns Donald Trump Will ‘Go Ballistic’ Over One Move by King Charles III

President Donald Trump would reportedly “go ballistic” if the scheduled visit from King Charles III gets canceled. Should that happen, Trump is alleged to blame the U.K.’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to a Washington-based insider who spoke to The Independent, Trump would “go ballistic and blame the prime minister” if King Charles were to cancel ahead of his visit to the USA. The visit is to commemorate 250 years of American independence.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Warren Stephens also commented on the possibility of canceling the trip. The diplomat emphasized that it would be a ‘mistake’ if the trip did not go according to plan.

King Charles is under pressure to cancel his visit to the US for the 250th anniversary of American independence. Coupled with the war in Iran and the Epstein scandal, His Majesty could be facing a diplomatic incident. pic.twitter.com/B7v8N9uh0L — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) March 18, 2026

The trip has not been officially announced yet and is still in the planning stages. Neither the White House nor members of the Trump administration have shared a statement on the visit.

Despite an official announcement pending, Stephens said he believes that King Charles would indeed visit the U.S., and also mentioned that it would be a “meaningful trip” for the monarch.

The diplomat said that U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has scheduled a gathering of congressional leaders for King Charles to speak to them.

According to the report, as of now, both the congressional and Senate leaders have been given a heads-up for a joint press conference on April 27, 2026. The British monarch is expected to address the American public on that date.

King Charles to make first US state visit, address Congress next month https://t.co/RSsxYmuKWn — POLITICO (@politico) March 24, 2026

This comes as a result of the ongoing backlash surrounding a visit by the U.K.’s monarch amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Many politicians and critics have slammed the Trump administration and King Charles for the same.

About King Charles, many have reportedly urged the monarch to cancel his trip to the USA. A recent poll conducted by YouGov revealed that about 49% of Britons are against him visiting the USA, while only 33% reportedly agree with King Charles’ decision to visit America amid their war with Iran.

Before the poll, a Member of the U.K. Parliament, Ed Davey, had strongly argued against King Charles visiting the U.S. According to the BBC, Davey thinks that the visit might result in a “huge diplomatic coup.” He has also urged Starmer to intervene and call off the King’s visit.

It’s not just U.K. politicians who’ve expressed their concern over the royal visit to the U.S. Critics and netizens have also explained why they believe it is a bad idea. While some shared their criticism, others remained neutral and even supported the visit.

One netizen hoped, saying, “I hope Keir Starmer does not put King Charles in the position of peacemaker over Trump’s attacks on the UK and its military.” The comment refers to the President’s alleged beef against Starmer, particularly over tensions with Iran.

Another individual pointed out, “It’s likely a security risk to travel to the U.S. in times of war…” A third one suggested, “He must not visit Trump.” Similarly, many criticized the visit. Instagram was also filled with similar reactions.

Such a huge mistake on Starmer’s part for the British and American people and the royal family. — Seraphina🌊👑❤️‍🔥🦁 (@Seraph7953) March 24, 2026

One netizen said, “Yeah, cancel last-minute and save the monarchy for real.” A second stated, “KCIII needs to take care of his health, and traveling is perhaps not good.” Another stated, “This is a very bad idea.”

Many continue to discourage King Charles from visiting the USA. It remains unclear whether the visit will proceed as planned.